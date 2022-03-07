NORMAL, Ill. — It was a magical run that seemed destined to end in Champaign.
The Quincy Blue Devils held leads at the end of the first three quarters.
But their incredible postseason run finally came to an end in a heartbreaking Super-Sectional setback.
The Devils went cold from the outside in the second half and Bolingbrook rallied for a 49-42 win Monday night at Redbird Arena.
“It was a really tough way to finish,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “We had the lead most of the way, but unfortunately we didn’t shoot it well in the second half. We had some good looks. Credit Bolingbrook for coming back.”
Quincy’s storybook boys’ basketball season, where it won conference, regional and sectional titles, ends at 28-6.
The Blue Devils were seeking their first state tournament trip since 1998.
“This is a special group and I had a blast coaching these guys.” Douglas said. “They came to practice every day and worked their tails off. It’s going to be sad tomorrow when there won’t be a practice or a game to go to. I love these guys.
“It was an amazing team to coach. They accomplished so much this season. I’m really proud of them.”
The Raiders (30-6), led by Michael Osei-Binsu’s 14 points and 11 rebounds, advance to Friday’s state semifinals.
The Devils led 14-11 after one quarter and 28-21 at the half.
Bolingbrook stormed back to take the lead late in the third quarter before Terron Cartmill’s 3-pointer put QHS up 35-34 entering the final period.
Quincy went scoreless for the first 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter as the Raiders embarked on an 8-0 run.
Reid O’Brien ended the drought with a triple with just over two minutes left.
That brought QHS within 42-38 but it was unable to come any closer.
The Blue Devils were 4 of 8 from long distance in the first half but just 2 of 14 in the second half.
It was a remarkable turnaround for a Quincy High program that went 3-12 in the pandemic shortened 2020-21 season.
Freshman Bradley Longcor led the Blue Devils with 14 points.
“I still can’t believe it’s over — I wish there was another practice tomorrow,” Longcor said. “This team was so much fun to be a part of. We accomplished a lot.
“Now we need to come back stronger and make it to the state tournament next year.”
Senior Jeremiah Talton, who has committed to NCAA Division I New Orleans, hit two early threes before finishing with eight points.
“We came out strong and had our chances,” Talton said. “We really battled, but we missed some shots.
“We played really well and had a good season. We just came up a little bit short of our ultimate goal. It was a great ride with these guys — we will be a family forever.”
Talton likely will be named Western Big Six player of the year.
“Jeremiah has been tremendous,” Douglas said. “He’s had an incredible season and career. I can’t say enough about what he’s meant to our program.”
Freshman Keshaun Thomas added eight points and seven rebounds. O’Brien had seven points.
“This was very important for our program to make it this far in the postseason,” Douglas said. “We lose a very good player in Jeremiah but I know our guys will definitely come back strong next year.”
