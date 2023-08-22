MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City enters the 2023 season with a mix of younger players ready to breakout and a group of seniors who hope to make their final season memorable.
The Lady Panthers are coming off a 14-10 season that ended with a loss to Elsberry in the Class 2 District 5 Tournament championship game.
This season, Monroe City hopes to return to the district championship and win it.
"Obviously every team has that end of goal in mind of getting a chance to play in the district championship," said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. "We are going just take it one game at a time. Every game is going to be a little different."
Monroe City will rely on its nine seniors for leadership as it aims to make another run in 2023.
"We are definitely trying to get back to that district championship game," said Monroe City senior pitcher Lucy Pratt. "My goal is to be the best teammate I can be to these younger girls. This is Monroe City culture and Coach Chinn has done a wonderful job with the culture and I try to boost that up and keep it going."
Monroe City junior shortstop Audri Youngblood thinks the team can go far this season.
"I feel like we have a really good chance," Youngblood said. "Everyone at practice has been working their butts off. We are all ready together as a team, even the freshmen who all bonded and connected. We are a really close team."
Pratt's left arm and Youngblood's bat will play a big role for Monroe City, with both players coming off big accomplishments over the summer.
Youngblood was part of a Select Fastpitch team based out of Kansas City that went 35-13 and were runners up at the PGF Nationals.
"It was great," Youngblood said. "We worked every day. We had a good run and that got us all the way up to the championship game. We came up a little short, but it was a really cool experience to get there."
Chinn said Youngblood had a big time performance as part of the Select Fastpitch team.
"It's a lot of recognition by a lot of college coaches," Chinn said. "She's the cream of the crop right there and I think any college would be lucky to have her. She's definitely one who puts herself out there. She plays a lot of ball in the summer and it showed. That's why she is as talented as she is."
Pratt made a decision about her playing future, committing to pitch for Lindenwood University.
"What led to that decision was actually going on campus and I got to meet one of the girls at one of the camps," Pratt said. "Being a pitcher is really important to me. They were all super nice and it was a good culture. Everybody got along. I knew that's where I wanted to be and who I wanted to play with."
Pratt said she is confident in her team's defense and has been working on increasing her spin rate over the summer.
"I'm working on more movement on my curves, screwball, rise and off-speed changeups," Pratt said. "Just to throw hitters off-balance."
Youngblood will see some time at pitcher to give Pratt a break and Monroe City hopes to work freshman Taitym Foltz into the mix.
"I try the help them out," Pratt said of the younger pitchers. "Usually I'm on first base when they are pitching. I try to talk them up, like I've been there and know how nerve-wracking it can be. I just tell them it's OK and we got this and we'll get there together."
With the graduation of Emily Freidank, Ella Hays moves into the starting catcher role.
Hays is a dual-sport athlete who also runs cross country and fellow senior Perri Dimmitt will also see time behind the plate.
"I had Ella on my team since 12U, so we know each other really well," Pratt said. "She's super important to me because if I wanted to go to the cages in the evening and get some reps in, she'll be like 'yeah, I'll go.' No questions asked. She's always wanting to help."
Senior Taylor Pfaff will be the primary first baseman and shift to outfield when Pratt plays first.
Senior second baseman Kiera Nash will be Youngblood's double play partner.
"My second baseman is Kiera Nash and she can cover a lot of ground and I seen her develop into a real strong leader," Chinn said. "It's good to see her do her thing."
Junior Cahlin Chapman and sophomore Naaron Hays will see time at third base, with both players being versatile. Chapman also plays shortstop and outfield, while Hays can play shortstop.
Senior Abigail Smith will anchor the outfield in center.
"I have Abigail Smith in center field and she covers a lot of ground," Chinn said. "She's been out there for several years, so knowing she'll be out there and have it covered is awesome."
Sophomore Marah Greiman has impressed with the bat and looks to see time as designated player, first base and catcher.
Whatever the lineup mix, Monroe City feels good about its defense.
"I feel really confident in our team's defense," Youngblood said. "We've been doing 21 outs in practice and everyone has been looking great so far and everyone is going to get better."
Chinn also plans on mixing in a pair of freshmen as part of the varsity mix.
"Bradi Keller is a slapper and has got wheels," Chinn said. "She's smart and will get to see some time in the infield and probably the outfield as well. Taitym Foltz will be that third pitcher who will get some innings in to hopefully give these girls a break."
The players on Monroe City feel confident about their lineup.
"Our hitters are great," Pratt said. "It's definitely nice when you pitch and come in and they do a good job and give me runs."
The Lady Panthers plan to use its speed to its advantage.
"We've been working on that," Youngblood said. "We have a lot of fast girls, so we'll definitely be stealing bases."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 26 -- at Moberly Tournament
Aug. 28 -- at Mark Twain
Aug. 31 -- at Macon
Sept. 2 -- Monroe City Tournament
Sept. 5 -- at Clark County
Sept. 7 -- at Palmyra
Sept. 11 -- Van-Far
Sept. 12 -- at Hannibal
Sept. 14 -- South Shelby
Sept. 18 -- Centralia
Sept. 23 -- at Bulldog Invitational
Sept. 26 -- at Community
Sept. 30 -- at Schuyler Tournament
Oct. 2 -- Highland
Oct. 4 -- Clopton
Oct. 9 -- Salisbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.