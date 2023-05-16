QND Girls Soccer vs Belleville Althoff

Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Head Coach Mark Longo instructs at half time of the Class 1A Girls Soccer State Final tournament game between the QND Lady Raiders vs the Bellelville Althoff Crusaders at North Central College in Naperville, IL. Friday May 25, 2018. 

 Gary Duncan

QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer head coach Mark Longo held his position for 34 year, winning over 600 games.

On Tuesday, Longo announced his retirement as QND's head coach.

