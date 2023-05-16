QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer head coach Mark Longo held his position for 34 year, winning over 600 games.
On Tuesday, Longo announced his retirement as QND's head coach.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer head coach Mark Longo held his position for 34 year, winning over 600 games.
On Tuesday, Longo announced his retirement as QND's head coach.
Longo guided the Lady Raiders to six state titles during his run -- 2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2022.
Besides that, QND also captured two fourth-place trophies, went to two state quarterfinal and two super-sectionals.
QND went 14-9-1 during the 2023 season and fell to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Classs 1A Regional finals on Friday, May 12.
The Lady Raiders will look for a new head coach immediately, with Longo serving as its only head coach in program history.
Longo previously coached at Earlville, Winnebago and Ursuline Academy prior to coming to QND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.