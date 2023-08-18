CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain moves forward to the 2023 season with a softball team consisting mostly of underclassmen.
The Lady Tigers have just three juniors and three seniors on its roster, meaning youth will be counted on to contribute this season.
Mark Twain will rely on a sophomore class that was thrown into the fire last season and some freshmen to fill the remaining spots.
"There was a lot of experience that was attained last year (from our sophomores), so it does help us out along with Taylor (Martin) and Bronwyn (Harding) being a year older," said Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury. "It does help out they got a lot of experience. They are not freshmen anymore, so hopefully they don't have those game jitters that they kind of played with last year."
The sophomore class is hoping to build off the varsity experience they gained in 2022.
"We're getting stronger as a team trying to get in the weight room this summer," said Mark Twain sophomore third baseman Adalynne Means. "We are really young this year. We don't have many upperclassmen. We are trying to get us underclassmen confident in ourselves so that we can go out there and compete."
Asbury has had Mark Twain focused on the fundamentals during practice.
"We try to get through hitting, fielding and pitching," Asbury. "Different things we try to get through and try to advance on drills and getting through situations. We worked on good bunting defense on situations yesterday. We're getting the fundamentals down and building on things we've gone through in the summer."
Harding enters her third season as Mark Twain's No. 1 pitcher, a role she began as a freshmen.
Over the summer, Harding has been working on her consistency.
"I've been mostly working on fundamentals and repetition (this summer)," Harding said. "Getting in the reps to know that I'll do it perfect every time and not have to worry about being consistent."
Sophomore Maylie Boling and freshman Amaris Melvin will also see time in the circle.
Lauren Haley-Clark emerged behind the plate as a freshman last year and enters her sophomore season as Mark Twain's starting catcher.
"Lauren is a nice girl and a very good catcher," Harding said. "Just need to keep ourselves confident and focus on what we need to focus on."
Martin enters her senior season as a middle of the order bat for Mark Twain and as the starting shortstop.
With the graduation of Mariah Clements, Martin will have a new double play partner at second base with freshman Ella Moss emerging as starter.
Moss figures to also make an impact with her bat and baserunning.
"I think we got some speed and some girls who can run," Asbury said. "Freshmen Ella Moss has really good baserunning skills. With the experience (our other players) got last year, I think that could be a strength."
Sophomore Randi Harris will start at first base, joining her fellow classmate at the hot corner.
Junior Shaelyn Shepherd will start in center to anchor the outfield, with Boling seeing time in left.
Mark Twain has not settled on a right fielder.
"We have a spot that we are going to kind of rotate through and get some girls in," Asbury said. "So there is some opportunities for some girls to find a spot."
Offensively, the Lady Tigers are counting on younger players to step up.
"Hopefully we'll build with a lot of these girls who are coming back with Taylor leading the way," Asbury said. "With Ella Moss coming up to help replace a Raelyn Stout or a Mariah Clements, who hit so well last year. If we can get some improvement from the girls going from freshmen to sophomore, we will see some improvement (as a team)."
Means said she hopes to improve as the season goes on.
"(My goal is to) compete against teams we didn't do so well against last season," Asbury said. "We know we can."
Mark Twain will get an early test when it opens the season in the Moberly Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Mark Twain will face Monroe City in its home opener right after the Moberly Tournament.
"It's pretty fun," Harding said of opening day. "We got some work done to our field, so I'm excited about that. Hopefully it will be easier to play on."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 26 -- at Moberly Tournament
Aug. 28 -- Monroe City
Aug. 29 -- at Paris
Aug. 31 -- at Palmyra
Sept. 5 -- Montgomery County
Sept. 7 -- Bowling Green
Sept. 11 -- at Marion County
Sept. 12 -- at Silex
Sept. 14 -- Van-Far
Sept. 18 -- Madison
Sept. 19 -- at Wright City
Sept. 20 -- at South Shelby
Sept. 23 -- at Paris Softball Tournament
Sept. 25 -- at Community
Sept. 26 -- at Clopton
Sept. 28 -- Elsberry
Oct. 3 -- at North Callaway
Oct. 5 -- at Louisiana
