CENTER, Mo. — Mark Twain High School’s varsity and middle school boys basketball teams will not play or practice until January, the school announced on Monday.
Athletic director Cody McCann said players for both teams are in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. Coaches are not included, he said.
“This will wipe out games for the rest of the calendar year,” McCann said. “I do not know when they will be out of quarantine. We have no games scheduled until after Christmas. We are scheduled to play again at the Clopton Tournament (begins Jan. 4).”
The move takes away four games from the Tigers, including a meeting with Monroe City that was scheduled for Tuesday and a date against Palmyra on Thursday.
Meanwhile, at its monthly meeting, the Ralls County R-II School District Board voted to enter a new phase of COVID-19 prevention measures requiring masks at all sporting events.
“All spectators, attendees, and guests at our hosted indoor events to wear a mask,” said Dr. Tara Lewis, district superintendent, in a letter to the community last week.
Mark Twain has placed limits on the number of fans from visiting schools, but unlike other school districts around Northeast Missouri, no such limits have been placed on home crowds.
But if the mask mandate does not work, that could change.
“This action will be monitored and if the COVID-19 positive numbers in the community — along with attendees not assisting in keeping our school facilities safe by wearing a mask — occurs, Ralls County R-II will advance to Phase 3 by limiting the number of spectators, attendees and guests at our events,” Lewis said.
The district plans to install cameras on Dec. 21 to allow for online streaming of live events at no charge to viewers.
“This will offer an additional opportunity for persons to view our events in non-restrictive environments,” Lewis said.