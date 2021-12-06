MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Mark Twain knew they had to find a way to neutralize Louisiana senior Mason Washington going into Monday's first round matchup in the Monroe City boys basketball tournament.
Washington and the Bulldogs proved to be too much for the Tigers to handle, with Louisiana getting a 72-39 win over Mark Twain.
Louisiana out-rebounded Mark Twain by a 28-17 margin and was able to will their way to the basket.
"It was mainly on our defense," said Mark Twain Jared Akright about the Tigers loss. "We were out of position on our help side and not stopping the ball. I would say rebounding was a big key (for Louisiana), but it mainly it was (lack of a) fundamental defense."
Washington dominated the game early on, scoring 10 points in the first quarter. He would finish with a team-high 24 points and five rebounds.
"We tried to contain him," Akright said. "He's a lefty, too. We tried to make him go right all game, but he still found a way to get it in his left-hand side and attack from the left. He's a good player."
The focus on Washington allowed for opening for senior Tramaine Chatman and junior Jack Logan to score.
Logan finished with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Chatman scored 11 points and pulled down six rebounds.
The Bulldogs got off to a 12-3 start and had a 24-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Mark Twain played its best ball in the second quarter, scoring 18 points and were boosted by nine points from junior Lakoda Preston. The Tigers would enter halftime down to the Bulldogs 44-25.
Preston would finish the game with a team-high 16 points for Mark Twain, while also pulling down four rebounds.
"That's what I wanted all year, the aggressive play on offense," Akright said. "That's his game. Two or three dribbles and attacking the rim. That's what we've been trying to get him to do all year."
Tigers freshman Sam Northcutt scored seven points and led the team in rebounds with five.
Highland defeated Paris 67-39 in the other tournament quarterfinal on Monday.
Mark Twain (1-3) will face Paris (0-3) in the consolation bracket semifinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.
The Tigers and Coyotes met earlier this season with Mark Twain winning at Paris 34-30 on Nov. 23.
"The first thing we've got to do is go back to our basics and working on defense," Akright said.
