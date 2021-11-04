CENTER, Mo. — Mark Twain will open district play this Friday after having an unexpected week off when Principia forfeited the Class 1 District 2 quarterfinal last week.
The Tigers (9-1) will host St. Pius X (Festus) (8-2) in the Class 1 District 2 semifinal on Friday, with Mark Twain facing the toughest opponent they’ve played this season outside of Bowling Green.
“I think it’s going to be a physical game,” said Mark Twain head coach Austin Leake. “It will probably be nice and chilly on Friday night. I think it will be similar to the North Callaway game in the way we had more of a low-scoring game due to field conditions being muddy and slick.”
Leake is looking forward to having the home crowd behind him when Mark Twain takes the field Friday night.
“No matter what, it’s awesome to play in front of our crowd,” Leake said. “They’ve been super supportive all year. We’ve had loud crowds and it’s been an absolute blast to play in front of them this year.”
The Lancers are coming off a 35-0 blowout win over Crystal City in the district quarterfinal and were on a seven-game winning streak before falling to Valle Catholic 63-0 in the regular season finale.
St. Pius X is led by quarterback Collin Smith and linebacker/running back Nate Ruble, who will provide a formidable challenge for Mark Twain.
With Leake and the coaching staff having an extra week to prepare, it has been business as usual at practice once the Tigers found out who they were facing in the district semifinal.
“You have people who say that’s an advantage to have a week off and then you have people who say that you are probably rusty since you didn’t play a game (last) Friday,” Leake said. “Personally, it is what it is. I don’t care about excuses, rather if it’s good or bad. We just have to show up and play hard no matter what the situation is.”
There’s also plenty of talent on the Mark Twain sideline, with seven players earning EMO All-Conference selections.
Among the All-Conference players for Mark Twain includes Dawson Talbott (linebacker/fullback/tight end), Landon Moss (running back/defensive back), Trey Monroe (offensive line/linebacker), Lakoda Preston (wide receiver/kick returner), Coleman Epperson (defensive line), Clayton Turnbull (defensive end/offensive line) and Mack Davenport (offensive line). Talbott, Moss, Monroe, Preston and Epperson were all unanimous First Team selections.
The formula this season has been to run a steady diet of Moss and compliment him with Preston. It has allowed quarterback Payton Hawkins and the passing game to thrive, coming up with big plays from Preston, Talbott and others.
Although Mark Twain has scored 30 or more points in seven out of nine games this year, Leake expects a lower-scoring game against the Lancers.
“With how good their defense is and how well ours has played all year, if you can get to that 24-point mark, I think that might do the trick,” Leake said. “It will be a slugfest. It might not take too many points to win with how great both defenses are.”
