Mark Twain grinds out a win over St. Pius X

CENTER, Mo. — It was a rough-and-tumble win on a chilly night, but Mark Twain will take it.
The Tigers will play for the Class 1 District 2 title next week after defeating St. Pius X of Festus 20-0 in semifinals at home Friday.
Mark Twain head coach Austin Leake praised his defense after the game for coming up with a shutout.
“(The Lancers) had one big play, and they had a third-and-long every single drive,” Leake said. “So they were behind the chains all night long. Kudos to our defensive line for just getting after them. Our whole defense got after them. It was their best performance all year.”
In their opening drive, the Lancers were getting close to the red zone. Mark Twain stuffed them on a third down and Coleman Epperson sacked St. Pius X quarterback Collin Smith to force a turnover on downs.
The Tigers were unable to get anything going in their first possession, but got a drive going late in the first quarter.
Mark Twain culminated its first scoring drive with a trick play, with quarterback Payton Hawkins flipping the ball to Connor Eckler, who then threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Hawkins. After failing to get a two-point conversion, Mark Twain took a 6-0 lead.
“We ran the Philly special,” Leake said. “I planned to use it on a two-point conversion because we kind of struggled at that lately. We got to the seven-yard line and I said we are going to run it right now because six points is more important than two points.”
Dawson Talbott broke off a 50-yard run for Mark Twain to set up the Tigers next score early in the second quarter. In the next play, Landon Moss ran in a 10-yard touchdown, which put the Tigers up 12-0.
St. Pius X was getting some momentum going late in the second quarter, until Eckler sacked Smith to stymie their run. The Tigers got the ball back, but where unable to score and entered halftime with a 12-0 lead.
Mark Twain extended its lead in the third quarter when Hawkins connected with Lakoda Preston for a touchdown pass. After a successful two-point conversion, the Tigers took a 20-0 lead.
Leake said it was tough sledding to get much going against the Lancer defense.
“It was hard to get to them,” Leake said. “Their defense is really good. They’ve got three good linebackers who are pretty good and aggressive. Their middle linebacker is 6’ 2”, 220 lbs. and getting looks from (local colleges). He’s a darn good player.”
Mark Twain (10-1) will play Monroe City (10-1) at Lankford Field on Friday, Nov. 12 in the Class 1 District 2 championship game.
“They are arguably the best 1A team in the state of Missouri,” Leake said. “I’ve got to come up with something to score some more points. Defensively, we’ve got to be incredibly sound because it seems like they score 40-plus against every team they play. We’ve got our hands full.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.