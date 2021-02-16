QUINCY — A trio of local officials – Todd Reichert, John Walters and Larry Brooks – managed to save the day.
Now, the Quincy High School boys basketball team needs someone to help save its season.
That will be a collective effort, too.
A scheduling snafu in which the crew assigned to work Tuesday night’s Western Big Six Conference game against Moline at Blue Devil Gym was inaccurately notified the game had been canceled. It left Quincy athletic director Scott Douglas scrambling as tip time approached to find suitable replacements.
Fortunately, a rash of weather-related cancellations freed up a local crew, which was able to get to the gym and start the game 50 minutes later the regularly scheduled start time.
It took nearly the entire first quarter for either team to find its rhythm, but once the Moline did, nothing stopped it. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Brock Harding and Grant Welch gave the Maroons a 15-9 lead with a minute remaining in the first quarter, and the advantage ballooned to 15 by halftime in what ended up being a 69-51 victory.
“Defensively, we were locked in the entire night,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor, who won his 100th game as a WB6 coach. “We played with great pressure and really good tenacity.”
It led to the Blue Devils’ fourth straight loss, third straight against WB6 competition.
“We’re trying to work through it,” Quincy senior forward Ian Richardson said. “It’s definitely frustrating. Beginning the season 0-4, all you can do is keep our heads and move on.”
It’s going to take determination and tenacity to fight through the struggles, and the Blue Devils lacked that poise when the Maroons cranked up the pressure.
After turning the ball over on the final two possessions of the first quarter, Quincy proceeded to turn it over on five straight possessions to start the second quarter. In fact, the Blue Devils turned the ball over nine times in a 10-possession stretch, allowing the Maroons to build a double-digit lead.
“When they weren’t making shots, they turned it up defensively,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “When they do that, we have to be able to attack with confidence. There was no attacking. It’s not just our point guards. When you have four other guys who are just standing, it makes it really difficult to get the ball in and initiate the offense.
“I didn’t think we were tough enough or confident enough handling those possessions.”
Moline finding its rhythm offensively made matters worse.
The Maroons (5-1, 3-1 WB6) missed their first five 3-point attempts and were 4 of 14 from the perimeter in the first half. In the third quarter, however, they went 5 of 8 from 3-point range and systemically picked apart the Blue Devils while building a 30-point advantage.
Moline senior Ryne Schimmel scored a game-high 30 points, while sophomore guard Brock Harding had 17 to go along with five steals.
“It’s their speed and their quickness,” Richardson said. “They are really good at getting around you. Their ball-handling is very hard to control. We just have to get it together and stay in front of guys.”
Quincy didn’t have any answers, getting 12 points each from Jeremiah Talton and Jermaine Knaff. But the Blue Devils committed 22 turnovers and missed six shots in the lane.
“You go back to basics, which is where we’re at,” Douglas said. “We don’t run a lot of set plays. If you can’t get the ball from Point A to Point B, there’s no sense of focusing our time on that. We have to be better on the little things. Defensively, we have to focus on two things. Offensively, we have to focus on two things.
“Unfortunately, what we need most of we don’t get, which is practice.”