OZARK, Mo. — The lead the Quincy University baseball team built by the seventh inning Friday was significant enough left-hander Riley Martin didn’t need to worry about allowing a run or two.
Besides, he was more concerned with not giving up a hit or two.
“Honestly, yes, I was,” Martin said when asked if he was thinking about finishing off the no-hitter he had fashioned through six innings against Drury in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at U.S. Baseball Park.
It has been 14 years since a QU pitcher last threw a no-hitter, and Martin realized history beckoned.
“I kind of changed the way I was attacking the hitters to preserve the no-hitter,” Martin said. “I probably shouldn’t have done that. So, yeah, I was thinking about. But it’s all good. We got a good team win. We got a really big team win to kind of get back on track.”
The no-hitter went away on the third hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning when the Panthers’ DJ McNew singled to right field. The Panthers got another single later in the inning, but Martin allowed no more in what turned out to be a 13-2 victory.
“It just wasn’t meant to be,” QU coach Josh Rabe said.
Intellectually, Martin understood that. Emotionally, he was disappointed.
“It was frustrating,” Martin said of losing the no-hit bid. “But it’s good we got the win.”
The Hawks (24-8, 21-7 GLVC) made sure that was never in doubt.
Lance Logsdon staked Martin to a three-run lead in top of the first inning, following Jacob Kalusniak’s walk and Dayson Croes’ single with a home run to right field.
Martin was in the dugout when Logsdon connected and didn’t see the swing or the ball jump off the bat, but he was aware of what happened.
“I heard it off the bat and I look up and I’m like, ‘C’mon, get out, get out, get out,’” Martin said. “I saw it go over the wall, and I knew it was going to be a good game.”
When the lead reached 6-0 by the fourth inning, QU coach Josh Rabe felt the same way.
“By that point, you know (Martin) is going to settle in and start striking dudes out and we’re going to be fine,” Rabe said.
Martin did just that. He struck out two in the first, two in the second, another in the third and two more in the fourth with only one batter reaching base courtesy of a walk. He struck out three in the fifth, leaving another runner on after a walk, and had two more strikeouts in the sixth.
Despite losing the no-hitter in the seventh, Martin ended the game by striking out the Panthers’ Brent Shaffitz looking. It was his 13th strikeout, marking the eighth time in nine starts this season he has struck out 11 or more.
“He was good,” Rabe said very understatedly.
Logsdon went 3 for 6 with two home runs and five RBIs, while Croes, Nolan Wosman and Gino D’Alessio each had two hits. Wosman also walked twice and drove in two runs.
The effort set the right tone for a weekend series that could keep the Hawks in the hunt for a GLVC division title as long as they take care of business. Quincy faces division-leading Illinois-Springfield next weekend at the UIS Baseball Field to finish the regular season.
“We have three more games this week to make a statement heading into next week,” Martin said. “We’re staying focused and not overlooking anybody.”