QUINCY — Riley Martin can’t forget who he has behind him.
His teammates make sure he doesn’t.
“We goof around with him and tell him, ‘Hey, we’re still out here. You could use us,’” Quincy University first baseman Michael Nielsen said.
In Friday’s 8-2 victory against William Jewell at QU Stadium — the Hawks’ 10th straight victory — the left-handed ace and the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s leader in strikeouts relied on his defense to help him find his groove.
With the Hawks leading 2-1 in the top of the second inning, Martin fielded a bunt by the Cardinals’ Alex Epp and bounced the throw to first base, only to have Nielsen pick it cleanly to get the force out. William Jewell’s Cole Conner hit a chopper up the middle in the next at-bat, only to have QU shortstop Gino D’Alessio barehand it and gun him out at first by a half-step.
“Riley got so fired up after that,” D’Alessio said. “He loves when we make plays like that. It’s what we have to do behind him.”
It reminded Martin he could pitch to contact when necessary.
“It’s good to be able to get ground ball outs and turn double plays,” Martin said. “I know I can trust if they put the ball in play we’re going to get outs.”
The Cardinals simply didn’t put the ball in play much after that.
Martin struck out seven batters in an eight at-bat stretch at one point and struck out the side twice, including the eighth inning when he let out a war cry after getting the Cardinals’ Jade Smoot to swing at third strike for Martin’s 16th and final strikeout.
It matched his career high, gave him six starts this season with 11 or more strikeouts and led to his 27th career victory, which ties the program record held by Ryan Dowd (1994-97) and Larry Franzoi (1973-75). He could break the record next weekend against Rockhurst in what will be his final start at home.
“There’s more work to do,” Martin said.
His effort got the weekend off to a good start.
So did that of the Hawks’ offense.
Singles by the first three batters in William Jewell’s lineup resulted in a run, but Martin struck out two and stranded two runners before turning things over to the offense. Lance Logsdon tied the game with a two-out home run, and Nielsen scored after drawing a walk, going to second when Nolan Wosman reached on an error and scoring on D’Alessio’s single for a 2-1 edge.
“Riley is one of those guys where you know he’s going to settle,” D’Alessio said. “Coming into the bottom of the first, we know if we get those runs back right away Riley is going to be going strong until he gets taken out.”
That was until after he saw the Hawks (18-6, 14-5 GLVC) put up a Quincy 5-spot in the sixth inning. Jacob Kalusniak had a two-run single and Nielsen crushed a three-run home to center field for a 7-1 lead.
“I was sitting first-pitch slider because he had been throwing a lot of changeups to start,” Nielsen said. “He started (QU’s Dayson Croes) off with a slider earlier in the game, and I just wondered if he’d try to sneak one by me. He went middle middle with it, and I got a good piece of it.”
The blast traveled a long way.
“Mike sits on a pitch and hits one to Mendon,” QU coach Josh Rabe said. “That was the game.”
Martin added the exclamation point with five strikeouts over the final two innings. He now has 82 strikeouts this season, which is tied for the sixth most in program history, and 282 career strikeouts, which is the all-time leader.
At his current pace of 11.7 strikeouts per start and three regular-season starts remaining, Martin likely will become the third pitcher in school history with 100 or more strikeouts in a season.
All from a guy who doesn’t keep track of how many strikeouts he has during a game.
“The first couple of innings, I try not to think about it,” Martin said. “Once I settle in and it’s the fifth, sixth, seventh, I’m like, ‘OK, I’m going to go out there and rack up strikeouts.’ So I kind of think of it that way. To start the game, I don’t think about. I think about getting zeroes and getting outs.”
He’s had a hand in piling up plenty of both.
“It’s a team game and this was a team win,” Martin said. “It’s just fun baseball.”