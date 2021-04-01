QUINCY — Quincy University center fielder Brock Boynton enjoys the unique perspective of seeing Riley Martin attack every batter with a straight-on view.
Thursday, the freshman had the best seat in the house to witness another dominant performance.
“The biggest word would probably be fun,” Boynton said after Martin matched a career high with 16 strikeouts in the 12-2, seven-inning victory over Truman State in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at QU Stadium.. “He competes. A lot of guys don’t realize we feed off that.
“When you see him throwing his hands up after just shoving a guy, having a guy buckle off his off-speed stuff, it energizes us. It is so fun watching the ball just move through the strike zone with that guy. It’s awesome.”
Such an effort was needed in a big way.
The Hawks (11-6, 8-5 GLVC) split last weekend’s four-game series with Missouri S&T when Martin suffered his worst outing of the season, lasting just two innings and allowing eight runs. He flushed any lingering thoughts of that setback and got this weekend started the right way.
However, it did take two batters to do that.
The left-handed ace hit Bulldogs lead-off hitter Sam Smith with the first pitch of the game. Smith promptly stole second base, but he was left there as Martin struck out the next three batters.
“I was like, ‘Oh, man,’” Martin said of hitting Smith. “Honestly, the whole day I would say I was effectively wild. I really didn’t have my best fastball. I didn’t have my best stuff. But you have to go compete. When you get 12 runs, it’s always nice.”
The offense had the luxury of finding its groove over time because of Martin’s effort.
He struck out two in the second inning, stranded runners at the corners in the third with three strikeouts and struck out the side in the sixth inning as well. The Bulldogs (0-17, 0-9 GLVC) tagged him for two runs in the top of the seventh, but he struck out back-to-back pinch-hitters to end the threat.
The Hawks led 6-2 at the time and Martin likely would not have returned for the eighth inning considering he threw 127 pitches and struck out 11 or more for the fourth time in five starts.
“I think I was done,” Martin said. “I felt fine. I’m still not satisfied. I know it was a good game and I know it was a team win, but there’s still stuff to improve on.”
The QU offense eliminated the need for anyone to pitch the eighth. The Hawks scored six runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by solo home runs from Nolan Wosman and Joe Roscetti and a two-run single from Lance Logsdon.
“We need to get hot, and we’re going to do everything we can to move forward as a team,” Boynton said. “A lot of good things are going to come out of this group. It’s just a matter of time.”
That’s especially true of Boynton.
Installed as the starting center fielder since Game 1, the Mishawaka, Ind., product has steadily worked himself into a groove at the bottom of the Hawks’ order. He went 2 for 3 with his first collegiate home run and scored twice, giving him two or more runs scored in each of the last three games.
Subtle changes to his approach are paying big dividends.
“We did a lot of working this week of staying short to the ball,” Boynton said. “I had been getting into some bad habits of getting long. Staying short, staying comfortable and just seeing the ball was key. Seeing the ball was the biggest thing today and being comfortable at the plate.”
It led to the thrill of rounding the bases after crushing a ball to right field for a solo home run in the sixth. It was one of four extra-base hits the Hawks collected.
“There’s nothing like it at QU Stadium with the music going on and competing with the guys,” Boynton said. “It’s an awesome feeling.”
Much like watching Martin mow down batter after batter the way he has this season.
“Personally, my mindset is to go strike everybody out, especially in situations where I need to strike someone out,” Martin said. “It’s nice to be able to get to that and go at them.”