QUINCY – Initially, Riley Martin didn’t buy into Graham Spraker’s philosophy.
In 2017, during Martin’s freshman season with the Quincy University baseball program, Spraker offered the left-handed starter some veteran advice. The senior right-hander told Martin to go into the record book, pick a mark he wanted to break and chase it.
“At the time, I didn’t really take him seriously,” Martin said.
Even so, one part of that conversation resonated.
“He said, ‘Set your goals super high and see what happens,’” Martin said.
Those have become words to live by. Martin has set his sights on a trip to Cary, N.C. -- the location of the NCAA Division II baseball championships in June – and in the process of getting the Hawks in position to chase that goal, the fifth-year senior has littered his name throughout the record book.
Friday, he broke a legendary mark.
With the 11-1 victory over Rockhurst in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at QU Stadium, Martin moved past Ryan Dowd and Larry Franzoi to become the winningest pitcher in program history with his 28th career victory. Franzoi set the record in 1975, and Dowd tied it in 1997.
Now, it is Martin’s alone.
And it couldn’t have happened at a better time or a better place. This is No. 23 Quincy’s final home series of the season, which meant family, friends and former teammates were on hand to help celebrate senior weekend. He also has won 15 games at QU Stadium.
To top it off, it was Quincy’s 14th straight victory.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet, but I’m sure it will tonight,” said Martin, who is 7-1 this season. “But it feels pretty awesome.”
Earlier this season, Martin became the career leader in strikeouts, and with his 16-strikeout effort against Rockhurst, he has 298 career strikeouts. And Friday, he moved past Spraker into second on the career innings pitched list with 281.2 innings, just 9 2/3 innings behind Hall of Famer Josh Kinney.
With two regular-season starts remaining and the postseason, Martin has the opportunity to further etch his name into history.
“With the way Riley comes out there and competes every day, he deserves it,” said senior catcher Jacob Kalusniak, who has caught 10 of Martin’s victories. “It’s good to see him come out there and do what he always does.”
It’s a reminder the power-built Hawks come complete with high-voltage arms, too.
“We’ve had a lot of hitting records since I’ve been here,” said QU coach Josh Rabe, now in his 11th season. “And we’ve had some quiet pitching ones, but that was the loudest one of them all. That record stood for a long time. So it’s been a long time coming, and he’s just the right guy to break it.”
Not even a walk to Rockhurst’s Ethan Kleinheider leading off the game could derail that.
Martin started the game with four consecutive balls to Kleinheider, then walked Nic Mertes one batter later when his full-count pitch on the outside corner was called a ball. A two-out double by Nathan Mark gave Rockhurst a 1-0 lead before Martin’s third strikeout ended the frame.
Not a single person inside the QU dugout worried about the deficit or Martin’s momentary wildness.
“I know him and he always bounces back,” Kalusniak said.
Martin had faith in himself to do just that.
“My fastball command wasn’t great today,” Martin said. “I knew I was going to have the out pitch with the breaking ball. So I wasn’t super worried about it. Once I settled in, I kind of knew I was going to be good.”
The Hawks (22-6, 19-5 GLVC) regained the lead in the bottom of the first inning with three runs courtesy of Michael Nielsen’s RBI double, Gino D’Alessio’s run-scoring sacrifice fly and Joe Roscetti’s RBI single.
That was enough. Martin allowed just four hits over seven innings and struck out the side in the second, sixth and seventh innings. Six of the final seven batters he faced struck out as he matched his career with 16 strikeouts for the third time this season.
This time it put him in exclusive company.
“He’s worked really hard for this moment,” said QU designated hitter Lance Logsdon, who went 3 for 3 with a triple and three runs scored. “There’s no one more deserving than that. For a guy like that to accomplish that, it’s pretty cool.”