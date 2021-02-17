QUINCY — When Geneseo guard Anthony Pierce went to the free-throw line late in the first half last Friday night against Quincy High School, an official approached the Maple Leafs’ Kyle Traphagan and demonstratively tugged his own mask upward.
Traphagan acknowledged he knew what the official wanted with a hearty head nod, then reached behind his ears to adjust his own mask.
The medical-grade mask had gotten loose, drooping below Traphagan’s chin. He tightened the mask so it covered his mouth and nose, and he played the final two minutes of the half without incident, making a 3-pointer that buoyed the Maple Leafs’ upset effort.
It was one of several mask mentions made during the Western Big Six Conference game, something officials are doing on a regular basis this season.
“They’re just reminding guys they need to be wearing them properly,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “The officials have been great about it actually. They understand it’s a challenge to catch your breath at times, so they know guys are going to pull it down to take a deep breath or to call something out.
“Everybody understands why we’re wearing masks. They wear them because they want to play.”
Without them, there wouldn’t be a season.
Among the rules the Illinois Department of Public Health put in place for the safe return of sports in the Land of Lincoln was all participants in high-risk sports such as basketball were required to wear a mask at all times to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
So coaches, players, officials, scorekeepers and anyone else allowed in the gym are masked up.
“It’s a necessary evil,” Quincy Notre Dame coach Kevin Meyer said. “These kids deserve to be back playing, and they’ve already had so much taken away from them. If wearing a mask gives them the opportunity to play the game, we should all be willing to wear masks.”
On the sidelines and in the stands, that’s not a big deal.
“I think most people are used to it,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “You’re used to wearing it, so you tend to forget about it.”
On the court, it’s a different story.
The masks feel cumbersome at times. Raiders forward Ethan Kite said they don’t stay put when you’re sweating and running up and down the court. Blue Devils forward Brady Rupert said players are always pulling them up and down, trying to catch their breath or talk to each other.
“It’s totally different,” Rupert said. “It’s hard to breathe. You can tell during the game it’s different. We just try to overcome it.”
So far, most players have been able to do that.
“I’ll admit I cheat a little bit,” said Abbey Schreacke, a sophomore guard on the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team. “I pull it down a couple times. We’ve been practicing with it for a while, so I’m used to it. Obviously, I’d rather not play with it, but I think we’re doing our best with it.”
When asked about wearing a mask, Jordan Lepper just groaned.
“But we’re getting to play,” said Lepper, a senior on the QND girls basketball team. “We can take it with a grain of salt. It’s just another obstacle we have to face.”
There have been plenty of those.
With a season shortened to five weeks and the uncertainty every game will be played, players will do whatever it takes to experience the thrill of high school basketball.
“The alternative doesn’t sound like fun,” Kite said. “So I’ll wear a mask and I know my teammates will, too.”