QUINCY — Both teams could feel it when they stepped out onto Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield on Wednesday afternoon.
There's always a certain electricity when the Quincy Notre Dame and Quincy High School baseball teams meet on the field, but the latest chapter in the crosstown rivalry carried extra weight as the first big-game scenario for either squad in nearly two years.
"This is the first time, probably for both teams, that they've been in this atmosphere," Raiders coach Ryan Oden said. "Quincy High against Quincy Notre Dame."
The matchup delivered on intensity and drama. The Blue Devils managed to get the tying run on third base and the winning run on second base with two outs in the top of the seventh, but QND held on to secure a 3-2 victory.
"We had a good energy," Raiders short stop Jack Linenfelser said. "This is good practice for the postseason because this is the same energy we will have to bring for the postseason."
QHS (3-5) struck first with a run in the top of the second inning after Brady Walker led off with a single and Dominick Gibson brought him around with an RBI fielder's choice. The Raiders (7-3) were making solid contact, but seven of their first eight at-bats ended with deep fly balls.
With that knowledge, Linenfelser stepped to the plate with one out down in the bottom of the third and was looking for a base hit.
"I was trying to put a ball over the infield and in front of their outfield, because their outfield was playing really well," Linenfelser said. "I was just trying to put a ball low, the wind was blowing in so fly balls weren't carrying much."
So when Linenfelser hit a fly ball to left field, he was certain the wind would knock it down for another out.
"I got halfway through to second and heard coach scream and I thought, 'It's gone,'" he said. "It felt so good."
Linenfelser's solo home run tied things in the bottom of the third, then Tucker Tollerton turned a two-out walk into a score thanks to a stolen base, a single by Dalton Miller that moved Tollerton to third, and an error that allowed to cross home.
In a 15-8 loss to Rock Island Alleman on Tuesday, the Blue Devils allowed nine runs in the fourth inning and couldn't limit the damage with outs. They corrected those mistakes on Wednesday and managed to get out of the third without any further scores, an improvement QHS coach Brandon Crisp took notice of.
"They paid attention from yesterday when I said we have to limit the damage and do damage control," Crisp said.
The Blue Devils evened the game in the top of the fifth with a two-out RBI double from Kenny Taylor, but when they had a chance to take the lead in the seventh they couldn't capitalize.
"We get to the point where we have runners on in scoring position, we've got guys that we expect to be 'the guy' but right now we are just kind of failing in those areas," Crisp said. "Once we get the execution part down, we're going to be in good shape."
QND showed its ability to execute with the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Alex Connoyer led off the inning with a single, then a sacrifice bunt from Brady Kindhart moved Connoyer to second and a single from Ethan Kite put Connoyer on third.
Harry Oden delivered a ground ball for a fielder's choice RBI to bring Connoyer home.
"Today was a good total-team win," coach Oden said. "We talked about how this was going to be the first type of playoff atmosphere we were going to see, and this is what it's going to be like. We're going to have guys that can catch the ball in the outfield, so we will have to be able to do small things to get the ball across."
Both teams saw good, complete-game efforts from their pitchers. Ben Kaspaire earned the win for QND, going seven innings while allowing six hits and two runs while striking out eight and walking two.
"He trusted his stuff today," Oden said of Kaspaire, who struck out Noah Harbin to end the game for the Raiders. "He went to his breaking ball when he needed to, and I felt he got stronger as the game went on."
Grayson Cook was equally strong on the other side, throwing all six innings for the Blue Devils and surrendering six hits and two earned run.
"Cook was awesome on the mound," Crisp said. "He did a great job of mixing in pitches and mixing up his speeds."
Taylor finished 2 for 3 for QHS with an RBI while Walker and Connor Schwindeler were both 1 for 3 with a run scored. Miller went 2 for 3 for the Raiders at the plate and Linenfelser's home run was the lone extra-base hit.
The Blue Devils and Raiders will meet again in the final game of the regular season on May 31, the final warmup before the postseason begins.
"If this was a showcase for what happened in the first one, I can't wait to see what happens in the next one," Oden said.