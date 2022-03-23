QUINCY — It is a warm and blustery late afternoon at Flinn Stadium and Laura McClelland doesn’t have much time for a break.
Practice is in full swing and there is a whirlwind of activity as athletes turn laps around the blue oval.
That’s what happens when you have more than 100 athletes practicing at the same time.
The 41-year-old McClelland is a busy person these days.
She is the new head coach for the Quincy High boys’ and girls’ track and field teams.
McClelland has been with the Blue Devil program the past nine years while previously serving as an assistant coach.
She is the wife of QHS athletic director Matt McClelland.
“It’s gone pretty smoothly, and it’s been a nice transition to becoming head coach,” Laura McClelland said. “We have a really good team, and everyone is working hard.”
The Blue Devils have already competed in a pair of indoor competitions, and the team has made significant progress already.
There are 60 boys and 50 girls out for track this spring at Quincy High.
“For us, it’s about being a family,” McClelland said. “We watch out for each other and support each other. We want to make sure we help each other in every dynamic.”
McClelland said four QHS athletes were scheduled to compete in a state indoor competition this weekend in Bloomington.
Blue Devils planning to take part include Jett Rose in the 60- and 200-meter dashes, Reid Savage in the 60 hurdles, Anna Schuering in the 800, and Anna Venvertloh in the 400.
McClelland and the Quincy High team took full advantage of 75-degree temperatures Monday with rain, and possibly snow, in the forecast for later in the week.
The large QHS squad is preparing for the start of outdoor competition and will host its own invitational for the 71st time on April 27.
“We think we have one of the best teams in the conference for boys and girls,” the coach said. “We have strong athletes returning and we have some good young kids. We have a huge group of young athletes who can help us build the future program.”
McClelland smiled when asked what this group has been like to work with.
“We have a great group of kids,” she said. “We have hard workers with great attitudes. I absolutely adore this group. It’s exciting to coach great kids like this.
“They push hard every day. When it’s time to work, they buckle down and take it seriously. We are looking forward to seeing how they do.”
