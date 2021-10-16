QUINCY -- Quincy University simply could not hold on to the lead after being ahead for most of Saturday's home game against McKendree University.
A 30-point fourth quarter helped give the Bearcats a 51-48 win over the Hawks on Saturday.
QU got on the scoreboard first with Michael Klotz kicking a 42-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.
McKendree answered back with an eight-yard touchdown run by Jace Franklin to give the Bearcats a 7-3 lead aftetr an extra point kick.
Hawks quarterback Tionne Harris threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Angel Ruiz to regain the lead for QU at 10-7.
It would only be the beginning for Harris, who would throw three touchdown passes in the second quarter. He also threw a 18-yard pass to Paul Sullivan Jr. and an 16-yard pass to Eugene Witherspoon for scores.
QU would go to halftime with a 24-7 lead, but the second half would be a different story.
Not at first with Harris throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to AJ Hardin in the Hawks first possession of the second half to increase the lead to 31-7.
The Bearcats would then score two touchdowns in less than four minutes, with a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Turner Pullen and a Pullen 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Siever. This narrowed QU's lead to 31-21.
Klotz kicked a 29-yard field goal near the end of the third quarter to give the Hawks a 34-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Hawks would score again early in the fourth quarter on a two-yard run by Jalen Griffin to take a 41-21 lead.
Turner then threw two touchdown passes in three-and-a-half minutes to narrow QU's lead to 41-35. The first one was a 40-yarder to Steven Towns and the second was a 14-yarder to Jace Kennedy.
Harris ran in a two-yarder for a touchdown with 5:32 remaining in the game, which put the Hawks up 48-35 after an extra point kick.
Unfortunately, the Hawks defense was unable to contain the McKendree offense to close out the game.
Pullen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kennedy for their second scoring connection. Then, Pullen ran in a 25-yard touchdown to tie the game at 48-48 with under two minutes to go in regulation.
Ryan Kastli kicked the game-winning field goal with 25 second remaining, a 39-yard attempt.
Harris went 31-for-48 passing for 364 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Hardin was the Hawks leading receiver with seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown. Sullivan caught 10 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Taylor Temple was the Hawks leading rusher with 13 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown. Griffin had 12 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Quincy University (3-4) will host the University of Indianapolis in a GLVC matchup on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.
