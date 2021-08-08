QUINCY — A little over a month after Quincy University announced that it would add sprint football to its varsity athletic programs, its first head coach was hired.
Conner McLaughlin, a Quincy native and former Unity High School head football coach, will lead QU's sprint football team in its inaugural season in 2022.
"We are pleased to welcome Conner back to Quincy as the founding head coach of QU sprint football," said Quincy University President Brian McGee. "He is perfectly positioned to establish this distinctive approach to collegiate football, which will be available for the first time in Illinois and Missouri. Coach McLaughlin will lead our work to create new opportunities for exceptional young men, who will be a wonderful match for QU and our Success by Design program."
McLaughlin is a 2010 Quincy Notre Dame graduate and played two years of college football at Westminster College. He then returned home to Quincy University to complete his education while also walking onto the golf team.
McLaughlin helped coach the QND Raiders from 2012-2016 where he instructed the linebackers and running backs while also coordinating the team's video efforts.
In 2016, McLaughlin became the defensive coordinator at Highland High School. He was hired as the head football coach at Unity High School the following year in 2017.
While at Unity, McLaughlin amassed a 15-19 record and made the IHSA 2A State Playoffs in 2019 while having one of the most efficient offenses in school history. Under McLaughlin's direction that year, Unity averaged 32 points per game, 308 yards per game, and had the school's second-ever 2,000 yard passer.
In 2020, UHS had one of the area's best defenses going ten consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown as they also held opposing teams to 180 yards per game. While at Unity the football team's GPA from a 2.15 to a 3.1 on a 4.0 scale. He also helped 38 seniors graduate and move on to either the workforce, college, or the military.
"I believe Coach McLaughlin will do great things with our sprint football program," said Quincy University athletic director Josh Rabe. "Conner's connection to our tri-state area football coaches will jump start our recruiting efforts. I look forward to cultivating and growing our sprint football brand."
The sprint football team will begin recruiting immediately for their first fall campaign in 2022 and will host contests at QU Stadium.
"Growing up in Quincy, graduating from Quincy University, and having the opportunity to be a part of the new vision of the athletic department has drawn me to this opportunity," McLaughlin said. "Being an area kid, growing up playing football at a smaller size, I would have loved to have this type of option when I looked toward playing college football, and that is something I am honored to now offer for our local Tri-State athletes as well as fans."
Sprint football is similar to regular football, with the exception that players must weigh less than 178 pounds. It has been played at the collegiate level since prior to World War II.
"The first thing we will do as a program is travel to all of our area schools and speak to local coaches and players to explain to them what sprint football is and what our program and the university can offer the athletes," McLaughlin said. "After we achieve that, sharing and advertising sprint football on every possible platform we can in hopes to expand the growing knowledge of sprint football.
McLaughlin plans on building the QU sprint football program behind four core values; commitment, effort, attitude and trust.
"Each of these values will be sprinkled in everything we do daily. We will be a program that takes pride in our university and community with hard work, dedication, and a commitment to success," McLaughlin said. "Our goal is to win each day in every task presented to us, but we have to win the right way."