MT. STERLING, Ill. -- The Brown County Hornets are just as mean and green during playoffs as they were in the regular season.
The Class 1A girls basketball regional championship on Friday night showcased the true sting of the Brown County girls basketball team who annihlated West Central 69-41.
“It feels great to be the regional champion,” said Hornets point guard Katey Flynn. “It being a back-to-back win makes it even sweeter. I love this team.”
Brown County also won the regional championship last season, but lost in the first round of sectionals.
“I think we’re pretty confident,” said Katey Flynn. “We believe in each other as a team. As long as we keep working together and playing like we can, we can go far.”
During the first quarter, small forward Klare Flynn achieved a four-point-play after draining a three-pointer, getting fouled and then making her free throw.
“I feel really good about (our offensive performance),” said Klare Flynn. “I knew going out there that I would have to shoot the ball a lot tonight and I was preparing for that beforehand. I just imagined every shot going in — it's what helped me.”
Klare Flynn’s pre-game manifestation was successful, considering she led in scoring with 23 points. She was followed by her sister Katey Flynn with 18 points, and Gracie Hedden with 11 points.
“I have confidence in every player on the floor,” said Klare Flynn. “I always know that when they pass me the ball that they’re going to make a good pass or when I give it to them they’ll do something with it. It's good to know that I have so many people around me supporting me and have faith in my abilities.”
The team’s defense dominated in the first half shutting down West Central and their star player Shelby Bowman, limiting the team to a score of 11.
However, West Central upped the intensity in the second.
“In the first three minutes of the third we kind of pushed away and got a 20-plus lead and then (Bowman) got hot,” said Hornets head coach Dave Phelps. “We let her get a couple 3's and once she got a couple, she started to unleash.”
West Central scored 30 points in the second half and Bowman scored 26 of them. She accumulated 33 points for the game.
Brown County will take time to relish over their victory, but not too much.
“I wanna celebrate this,” said Phelps. “I'll go home with my wife and my boys and celebrate for a little bit. Then I’ll start watching some film and putting together my game plan and then we’ll start practice in the morning. There’s no rest for the weary.”
Brown County (30-3) will face Elmwood (28-5) in the opening round of the Class 1 Abingdon Sectional at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
