Brown County champs.jpg

The Brown County girls basketball team poses with the first place trophy after defeating West Central in the Class 1A Brown County Regional championship game on Friday in Mt. Sterling.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

MT. STERLING, Ill. -- The Brown County Hornets are just as mean and green during playoffs as they were in the regular season.

The Class 1A girls basketball regional championship on Friday night showcased the true sting of the Brown County girls basketball team who annihlated West Central 69-41.

