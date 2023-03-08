South Central Illinois saw a lot of very talented high school basketball teams on both the boys and girls side.
Quincy Notre Dame fell just short of defending its state title, placing third in Class 2A and setting a new school record for wins.
Central-Southeastern and Brown County fell just short of girls sectional championships.
Mendon Unity and Quincy High both had strong girls teams this season.
Camp Point Central narrowly missed winning its first boys sectional championship, advancing the furthest of any boys team in the area.
Payson Seymour had a Cinderella run as a No. 9 seed to win a regional championship.
Both Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame won regional championships this season.
Southeastern won 23 games this season and likely would have advanced further had All-Stater Danny Stephens had been healthy in the postseason.
The Herald-Whig sports staff has narrowed down our awards to the top-three finalists, with award winners and All-Area Teams to be published in the Saturday paper.
Boys MVP
Nominees: Bryan Dieker, Payson Seymour; Bradley Longcor III, Quincy; Danny Stephens, Southeastern
Dieker helped lead Payson Seymour to a regional title this season and came through in the biggest of moments. He also was the MVIT Tournament MVP after the Indians defeated hosting Unity in the tournament championship game on Dec. 29.
Longcor III was one of the Blue Devils' leading scorers this season and a First Team WB6 All-Conference selection.
Stephens was the focal point in the Suns offense this year, taking over games. He had a 35-point performance in a win over Steeleville during the QND Shootout and won game MVP, which would be his final game of the season due to injury.
Boys Defensive Player of the Year
Nominees: Alex Connoyer, Quincy Notre Dame; Isaac Genenbacher, Camp Point Central; Danny Stephens, Southeastern
Connoyer was a dominant presence in the paint for QND this season and a top rebounder.
Genenbacher played a similar role with Central and was a multi-faceted threat that helped guide the Panthers within a game of a sectional championship.
Being 6' 8" tall like Stephens is made it tough for opposing offenses to drive past the Suns senior forward, who made as big of an impact defensively as he did offensively.
Boys Freshman of the Year
Nominees: Sawyer Allen, Mendon Unity; Tommy Schuette, Liberty; Nolan Sparks, Payson Seymour
Allen developed into a 3-point threat for the Mustangs in his freshman campaign.
Schuette played heavy minutes as a freshman for Liberty when the team was playing with a short bench late in the season due to injuries.
Sparks did just that for Payson, providing energy and scoring off the bench in his first year with the team.
Boys Coach of the Year
Nominees: James Barnett, Camp Point Central; Andy Douglas, Quincy; Tyler Duschinsky, Payson Seymour
Barnett led the Panthers within a game of its first sectional crown and tied the school record for wins in a season with 27.
The Devils didn't return to the Elite 8 again this season, but Douglas did guide QHS to a 26-5 record and a regional championship this year.
Duschinsky and the Indians weathered past a rough patch of the season to win a regional championship as a No. 9 seed.
Girls MVP
Nominees: Katey Flynn, Brown County; Lauren Miller, Central-Southeastern; Abbey Schreacke, Quincy Notre Dame
Flynn helped lead Brown County to 31 wins and a sectional championship this season. She was recently named an honorable mention All-State selection.
Miller was also an honorable mention All-State selection and one of the top scorers in the area on a strong CSE team.
There's not much else that can be said about Schreacke, who has committed to the University of Missouri. She set the all-time high school scoring record for Quincy schools this year and was also an unanimous All-State First Team selection.
Girls Defensive Player of the Year
Nominees: Ashlynn Arnsman, Mendon Unity; Taylor Fohey, Quincy; Sage Stratton, Quincy Notre Dame
Arnsman made a big impact on both ends of the floor, earning an honorable mention All-State nod this year.
Fohey was a prolific shot blocker and defensive player for QHS this season, as well as a top scorer for the Devils.
Stratton was a very tenacious defender as a sophomore for QND.
Girls Freshman of the Year
Nominees: Ari Buehler, Quincy Notre Dame; Jenna Durst, Quincy Notre Dame; Tristan Pieper, Quincy Notre Dame
It says something that three freshmen players had such a big role on a juggernaut team like QND, with Buehler and Durst emerging as starters this year.
Although QND is losing major talent, the Raiders should still be in good shape with its strong freshmen class gaining experience for their upcoming sophomore campaigns.
Girls Coach of the Year
Nominees: Matt Long, Central-Southeastern; Eric Orne, Quincy Notre Dame; Dave Phelps, Brown County
CSE improved by nine wins and Long took the Panthers within a game of a sectional crown this season.
QND was upset in the Class 2A state semifinal, taking third place after falling short of repeating as state champion. Orne's squad set a new school record for wins in a single season with 35.
Phelps guided Brown County to a 31-4 record this season, improving by four wins from last year and advancing further into the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.