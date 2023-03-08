Miller Schreacke.jpg

Central Southeastern sophomore Lauren Miller and Quincy Notre Dame senior Abbey Schreacke embrace following the Class 2A Pleasant Plains Regional Semifinal between the Panthers and Raiders on Thursday, Feb. 23.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

South Central Illinois saw a lot of very talented high school basketball teams on both the boys and girls side.

Quincy Notre Dame fell just short of defending its state title, placing third in Class 2A and setting a new school record for wins.

