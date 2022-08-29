HANNIBAL, Mo. -- After falling behind by two runs, Hannibal's first two batters reached base in the first inning with the Lady Pirates threatening to tie it up or even take the lead.
It all went downhill from there with Fulton pitcher Natalie Underwood striking out the next three Hannibal batters to end the frame, halting Hannibal's momentum.
Underwood racked up seven total strikeouts, while limiting Hannibal to three hits and two walks in a 11-0 win for Fulton at Veterans Softball Field.
"We couldn't get anything put together," said Hannibal head coach Madison Kinsel said. "They had a good pitcher. I don't think she is as good as we made her seem. We definitely could have attacked a lot more than we did."
The momentum swing to Fulton continued in the second inning with the Lady Hornets scoring four runs off of two walks and three hits to take a 6-0 lead.
Fulton would continue to increase its lead, scoring one run in the third inning, two in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Hart went five innings, while allowing five walks, eight hits and seven earned runs.
"Alyssa is doing great," Kinsel said. "She has pitched four games in the last three days and I know she is tired. But she keeps working 100% all of the time."
Hart was hurt by several errors in the field, including a pair in the first inning.
"After today's game, communication on the field is something we need to work on," Kinsel said. "We are really struggling on being able to talk and call off people. Just being able to be upbeat in the dugout and on the field. We are just not talking."
Hart had a good day at the plate, hitting two doubles and drawing a walk. Chloe Simms had a walk and stolen base, while Kira Riley had a hit.
Up next for Hannibal (0-2) is the 25th Annual Monroe City Softball Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 3, which begins at 9 a.m.
"We've got four days of practice and I'm glad that we have that long to practice to fix the things that we need to," Kinsel said. "We are definitely going to take care of the things that went wrong in this game."
