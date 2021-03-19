QUINCY — It’s hard to have a better debut than Quincy High School senior quarterback Tate Meyer did in the football season opener on Friday night against United Township at Flinn Stadium.
Meyer finished with a combined 346 yards and four touchdowns as the Blue Devils beat the Panthers 35-22 to kick off an all-Western Big Six Conference schedule over the next six weeks.
“He had a lot of confidence going out there slinging the ball,” QHS senior Jack Rupert said. “He just found his open receivers and did a great job out there.”
Meyer was effective throwing the ball, going 16-of-24 with 204 yards and two touchdowns through the air, but his biggest damage came with his legs. Meyer broke two runs of over 60 yards in the game, one on the second offensive play for the Blue Devils that gave them a 7-0 lead, and another in the third quarter that led to Meyer’s second touchdown pass and a 28-16 lead after the Panthers cut the lead to single digits.
“Those two long runs from Tate gave us a lot of energy and set the tone,” said Rupert, who caught both touchdowns form Meyer. “I think that helped us get our victory tonight.”
Meyer’s first run came on a designed play that got him into space on the outside.
“I just saw that hole and I took off,” Meyer said.
No one caught him on that one, but on the run in the third quarter Meyer again got loose and nearly outraced the United Township defense but was caught on the 5-yard line.
“I looked back and I shouldn’t have looked back,” Meyer said. “I let up a little bit.”
Two players later, he hit Rupert for the second touchdown connection of the night between the two, with the first coming on a 20-yard strike in the first quarter.
Rupert caught 10 balls for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and he said the connection he and Meyer have built over the long offseason helped on Friday night.
“We’ve just been working in the offseason and preparing for this moment,” Rupert said. “He just was hitting me when I was open and doing a great job out there.”
The Blue Devils (1-0, 1-0 WB6) looked sharp and ready as a whole on Friday night. They only committed four fouls, none in the first half, and aside from a couple of fumbles that didn’t lead to any points the other way, it was a clean game from the QHS sideline.
“I was very pleased with how crisp they were,” Blue Devils coach Rick Little said. “There are some things that obviously always as a coach you worry, ‘Have we done enough of this, have we done enough of that?’ For a week one game, that was as crisp as maybe I’ve seen a team of ours play.”
Friday’s season opener happened in March instead of August because of the fall season being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Little said that extra time to work might have been a blessing in disguise.
“Every time we had the opportunity to play or practice, within the guidelines, we were out here doing it,” Little said. “We were wondering if we were getting better, and I think the answer is yes. Certainly you could tell they looked organized, they looked prepared. It was impressive to watch.”
After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Panthers (0-1, 0-1 WB6) were able to climb back in thanks to a potent rushing attack. Cayne Smith ran 26 times for 152 yards and three scores for United Township, with his 10-yard score on the opening possession of the third quarter cutting the QHS lead to 22-16.
“He’s a tremendous back. Strong and very explosive,” Little said of Smith. “They’ve got some guys, certainly they were a team we took a lot of notice of and it was a good, quality win.”
The Blue Devils will be back at it next Friday when they hit the road to take on Galesburg, but before preparing for the Silver Streaks they will take a little extra time to enjoy this opening win in a season that was never guaranteed.
“It’s a great feeling knowing that we put in all this effort and hard work and it all worked out in the long run,” Rupert said.