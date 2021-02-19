JERSEYVILLE, Ill. — The countdown toward this milestone moment hadn’t been overly emphasized publicly, but the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball players knew it loomed and were marking off each victory that drew them closer.
“We wanted to be the team that reached it,” senior forward Jack Marth said.
The Raiders left no doubt about that.
Sprinting to a 10-0 lead in the game’s opening four minutes, QND waltzed its way to the 1,500th victory in program history Friday night with a 60-43 decision over Jerseyville. The QND program, which was established in 1933, is one of approximately 50 around the state to reach the victory plateau.
“Just to be a part of something people 70 or 75 years ago were a part of and that all of the old alumni treasure, to be able to represent the whole program, that’s special,” Marth said. “To know we were the class that got it done, it’s just really cool and really satisfying.”
QND coach Kevin Meyer knew the milestone was in reach if the Raiders were fortunate enough to have a season.
“The guys really bought into that mission that there isn’t a postseason but there are still some things meaningful to get out of this season,” Meyer said. “To put that in their column for their legacy, I thought was very, very cool. This is a special group to be able to accomplish that.
“They get that they were doing it for the guys who came before us. They really bought into it.”
Meyer is one of those guys, a 1989 graduate who played for Hall of Fame coach Bob Kies.
“We’ve had a lot of really successful coaches and a lot of successful players who have been a part of it,” said Meyer, who is in his sixth season as head coach. “I’m lucky to drive the bus right now and be the guy that is trying to help facilitate the program. I got to see a lot of cool guys play when I was young. I was blessed my parents let me go to the Pit and watch some really cool games.
“So that milestone is really neat. That’s for everybody. That’s for all of our alums, guys who have walked through our locker room, been out there when the band starts playing, have worn that blue and gold, playing for that guy hanging up on the wall. That’s cool for us as a program.”
The way the Raiders' (5-2) play made it equally impactful.
They forced 19 turnovers, scored eight times in transition and effectively took the Panthers out of the game by pounding the glass and attacking the rim.
“Just pushing the ball in transition and finding the easy buckets,” said Marth, who led the Raiders with 11 points. “When they took those away, it was just finding the next option and working off that. We wanted it to be a simple game played the right way, and I think that’s what we did tonight.”
Everything was done with an emphasis on attacking the rim.
The Raiders' first 10 field goals were scored in the paint and all 21 field goals scored inside the 3-point stripe involved paint touches. The three 3-pointers QND made all came off kickouts from the post.
“It’s kind of crazy because the scouting report was they were going to play compact in the lane and we were going to have opportunities to make threes,” Marth said. “We were able to feed our post and work off of them.”
That was by design.
“It all started with a paint touch and working it back out,” Meyer said. “That’s who we want to be with sharing the ball.”
It made sure everyone stayed involved. Nine players scored. Seven had assists. They each can say they were part of history.
“We knew this would be the night to get it done,” Marth said. “It’s just … really satisfying.”