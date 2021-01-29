QUINCY — Cory Miller Jr.’s homecoming wasn’t anything like he envisioned.
So he’s hoping for a reprise.
Miller, a senior guard on the University of Indianapolis men’s basketball team, came to Pepsi Arena in early January for a showdown with Quincy University. Typically, that would have brought fans from Mendon, Ursa and throughout Adams County to the game to see the former Unity and John Wood Community College standout play.
Instead, because of coronavirus protocols, fans weren’t allowed to be part of what has been a stale environment all season no matter the venue.
“It’s been weird all year,” said Miller, the 2017 Herald-Whig Player of the Year who went on to become a first-team All-American at JWCC. “There would have been a lot of fans here otherwise.”
Maybe next time there will be.
Saturday’s game at Nicoson Hall in Indianapolis against Quincy likely won’t be the last time Miller plays against his pseudo-hometown team. With student-athletes granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, Miller plans to return for another season with the Greyhounds.
And if the schedule makers oblige, maybe the Greyhounds will visit Pepsi Arena again.
“Hopefully we can come back here and have a real homecoming,” Miller said.
That’s far into the horizon. What matters now is getting the Greyhounds back in the hunt for a Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament berth if possible.
This is a critical game in that regard. In the GLVC point rating system, Indianapolis is tied for 11th with 2.75 points, while Quincy is 13th at 2.5. The top eight teams make the GLVC Tournament field, and Drury is currently eighth at 2.95. The system ranks the 15 teams based on point values for victories and losses.
Indianapolis has six games remaining against teams ahead of it in the point rating system, while Quincy has eight such games remaining.
This should be a momentum game for whichever team wins. The Hawks beat McKendree last Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak, while the Greyhounds have won four of their last five games since starting the season with seven straight losses.
Indianapolis has locked in defensively, allowing opponents just 70.6 points per game, and Miller has been the jack-of-all-trades he’s always been.
In the four victories, he’s averaged 10.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals. Overall, he leads the Greyhounds in scoring (13.9 points), assists (38) and free-throw shooting (76.9 percent), while averaging a team-leading 32.8 minutes.
After the 83-73 loss to Quincy at Pepsi Arena on January 3, Miller insisted such a turnaround was coming.
“We take maturity and growth from it,” Miller said. “We’re getting there. Absolutely, we’re getting better.”