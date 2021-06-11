CAMP POINT, Ill. — The plan after beating Monmouth United in Wednesday’s sectional semifinals was to give Steven Miller the ball Friday and see if he could pitch the Central baseball team to its first sectional title in 42 years.
So Friday morning, several hours before facing Havana with the season on the line, Panthers coach Jordan Tenhouse reminded his junior right-hander the plan hadn’t changed.
“I sent him a text and said, ‘You being you is good enough for us today. Your teammates will help you,’” Tenhouse said. “He responded by saying, ‘I’ve been thinking about it a lot. I’ve never been more excited for the opportunity.’
“I said to myself then we’re going to be fine.”
Miller made sure of it.
He struck out six, walked none and needed just 91 pitches to dispatch the Ducks as the Panthers grabbed the lead with single runs in the first two innings and never relinquished control in a 3-1 victory in the Class 1A sectional championship.
It is Central’s first sectional title since the Harry Elbe-led squads won back-to-back crowns in 1978 and ’79.
“That’s incredible,” Miller said. “It feels great.”
The Panthers (13-6) head to the Class 1A super-sectional at 6 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Land Community College’s Claude Kracik Field in Springfield to face Father McGivney (28-6) for a shot to play in the final four for the second time in program history.
“I know their lineup is deep,” Tenhouse said of the Griffins.
That won’t deter the Panthers.
“It’s about looking for more, keeping our energy up and playing our hardest the next game,” Miller said. “We’re the underdogs and we always will be.”
It hasn’t stopped Central from going on a magical postseason run.
The Panthers lost four of their final five regular-season games, including a 10-7 loss to Southeastern on June 1 in which Miller allowed five runs and three walks in two-thirds of an inning. Later, Tenhouse and Miller had a short heart-to-heart about wanting the ball and taking advantage of the opportunities on the mound to help your team.
Miller has done that twice this postseason.
In Wednesday’s victory over United, he pitched the final 1.1 innings after Blake Eyler reached his pitch limit, earning the victory as he struck out one, walked none and allowed one hit while throwing just 19 pitches.
After that, Miller wanted the ball again.
“I told (Tenhouse) I was mentally preparing all day and I wanted to pitch,” Miller said. “I was there for the moment, whether we won or lost. It came out in our favor.”
He threw 67 strikes and started 22 of the 30 batters faced with a strike.
“We threw to every batter as if it was bases loaded in the ninth,” Miller said. “We threw to every batter and gave them a run for their money. It was all just coming together.”
Having a lead helped.
Peyton Clampitt led off the Panthers’ half of the first inning with a single, went to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Dylan Dickhut’s double to left field. It marks back-to-back games in which Dickhut drove in a run in the first inning with two outs.
In the second inning, back-to-back doubles by Mason Miller and Conner Griffin gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
“It just gives the pitcher confidence,” Miller said. “I had a lot of confidence with my defense, and knowing we were up, it just helps a lot.”
A Ross Riley single, a stolen base, an error and a Griffin sacrifice fly plated another run in the fourth for a 3-0 advantage, and Miller sidestepped trouble to make the lead last.
Central catcher Cole Peterson threw out a would-be base stealer at third base to squash a threat in the third inning. The Panthers ended the fifth inning by throwing out the Ducks’ Wandel Campana at third base for a double play. An error and a single got the tying run on base in the seventh, but Miller struck out Branson Shaw to end the game.
“The energy was big and just playing defense,” Miller said. “Baseball is a two-way sport. It’s a mental game and a physical game. We came out and played both.”