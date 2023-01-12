QUINCY -- The inability to capitalize on turnovers, losing the rebound battle and not getting shots falling down are three factors the Quincy University women's basketball team looked back on after Thursday's game.
Those missed opportunities cost Quincy University, with the Hawks falling to Great Lakes Valley Conference foe Rockhurst University 68-62 at Pepsi Arena.
"I thought they just wanted it more than us," said Hawks head coach Kaci Bailey. "I don't know if there's ever been a game we've been out-rebounded by more than 10. That's not us. That's want to and not committing to boxing out. I thought that was the difference in the game."
Although Rockhurst committed 26 turnovers, twice as many as QU, buckets weren't falling in for the Hawks.
Rockhurst also came away with 37 rebounds, compared to 25 from QU.
"We talked about that after the game," said Hawks junior forward Sarah Nelson. "We knew they are hard rebounders. We were there, but just weren't boxing out."
Nelson would finish as the team leader in scoring with 21 points.
"We knew they were going to try to prevent us from getting it inside," Nelson said. "They doubled and tripled our post players. Luckily we got a lot of ball movement, so I made the most of my scoring opportunities."
Hawks junior guard Grace Flanagan finished with nine points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist.
QU senior guard Beth Matas Martin racked up 15 points, seven assists and two steals.
"Beth is our leading scorer and she's always going to get the best defense every night," Bailey said. "They did a good job of being physical with her."
Rockhurst led by as many as seven points during the first quarter, but the Hawks would narrow their lead as it went on.
By the end of the first quarter, Rockhurst held a 21-18 lead over QU.
"They are a veteran team," Bailey said. "They have a lot of covid seniors, so they are fifth-year players. We missed some shots."
The Hawks briefly took a one-point lead early in the second quarter that would only last 28 seconds.
During the first half, Rockhurst was led by guard Keegan Sullivan, who scored 11 points. Ali Kamies came off the bench to score nine points during the first half.
Still, the game remained close and Rockhurst would enter halftime with a slim 31-30 lead.
The game continued to go back-and-forth in the third quarter, with the Hawks taking the lead early on by as many as five points.
However, Rockhurst excelled from behind the arc and took a 51-43 by the end of the third quarter.
Rockhurst increased its lead to as many as 10 points late in the fourth quarter, before QU made one final late and unsuccessful push.
"We forced turnovers, but didn't capitalize," Bailey said. "We missed too many easy buckets down the stretch. They came down and scored and it's just a big momentum killer."
Kamies led Rockhurst in scoring with 17 points. Sullivan finished with 13 points, while Allison McFarren added 12 points.
QU (6-9, 2-5) will host Southwest Baptist University in its next game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
"That's the good thing about having so many games," Nelson said. "It would have been nice to go into this game with back-to-back wins, but we have another opportunity. We need to put this one behind us and work harder for the next game."
QU will look to wipe the slate clean as it head into Saturday's game.
We are going to try to bounce back," Bailey said. "This is going to be a great game for us. We've got to come to work tomorrow and prepare the same way, win or lose. Try to get another win on Saturday. There's still a lot of basketball games to be played."
