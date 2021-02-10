QUINCY — Given the choice of which free-throw shooter to have the ball in the waning seconds of a game, Quincy High School boys basketball Andy Douglas knows who he’d pick.
It would be junior swingman Jeremiah Talton.
What happened at the end of regulation Wednesday night doesn’t change that.
Trailing Jacksonville by three with 1 minute, 15 seconds remaining in the season opener at Blue Devil Gym, Talton was fouled on a 3-point attempt from the right wing. However, he made just 1 of 3 free-throw attempts.
After the Crimsons failed to extend the lead and the Blue Devils took possession with 37 seconds to play, Quincy methodically worked the clock until getting the ball to Talton in the high post. He was fouled with 4.8 seconds remaining and went to line for two free throws and the chance to tie the game.
He missed both and the Blue Devils weren’t able to collect an offensive rebound, suffering a 35-33 loss.
“I pretty much told him there’s nobody a I trust more at the line,” Douglas said of his three-year varsity starter, who is a 79 percent career free-throw shooter and shot 81 percent last season. “I think his teammates would voice that same opinion. … It’s tough. You hate to see any player in that situation, but he will have more opportunities and he’ll be ready to take advantage of those.
“We trust him, and the thing I know is he trusts himself, too. While it is disappointing, he’s a kid who is extremely tough mentally and will bounce back.”
Douglas expects to see that from Talton and all of the Blue Devils in practice Thursday as they prepare to play host to Geneseo in Friday’s Western Big Six Conference opener.
“He’ll come in and be ready to go, and because of that, the rest of the team will be ready to go,” Douglas said.
And they will be looking to make adjustments.
Preparing most of the last two weeks to see a bevy of man-to-man defenses from conference opponents, the Blue Devils struggled against the Crimsons’ zone defense throughout the first half. Quincy turned the ball over on four of its first six possessions and failed to score on the final three possessions of the first quarter, trailing 16-6.
Back-to-back baskets by Ian Richardson and Jermaine Knaff II to start the second quarter seemed to give the Blue Devils some rhythm, but three consecutive turnovers led to four points for the Crimsons and a 10-point advantage.
Ultimately, it was a 25-15 halftime advantage for Jacksonville.
“It was a slow start, and we anticipated a little of that,” Douglas said. “We weren’t able to get into spots to get our shooters shots. We didn’t attack gaps. We kind of stood around and waited for somebody else to do something. We have to be a little more aggressive there.”
The Blue Devils started to do that in the second half.
A seven-point run capped by a Talton 3-pointer pulled Quincy within 27-24, and after the teams traded 3-pointers, Talton tipped his own miss to teammate Brady Rupert, who made the putback to get the Blue Devils within 30-29 heading to the fourth quarter.
That’s when the offense went stagnant again. The Blue Devils failed to score on their first four possessions and didn’t make a field goal the first six minutes of the final quarter. The Crimsons weren’t much better, but two baskets in the paint gave Jacksonville a two-possession lead.
Somehow that was enough.
“We couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Douglas said. “It was just a struggle.”
Talton led the Blue Devils with 10 points, while Brady Rupert had seven – all in the second half. Drew Ezard and Jarrett Belford led the Crimsons with 14 points apiece as Belford didn’t score the final three quarters after making four 3-pointers in the opening frame.
It’s those defensive victories Douglas will highlight when the Blue Devils reconvene for practice Thursday. He’ll shine a light on the concerns offensively, too, but he won’t dwell on it with limited practice time available in this break-neck schedule they play.
“We have a lot of film to watch,” Douglas said. “We have a lot of this game. We have a lot on Geneseo. And we have to work some things out on the offensive end and the defensive end, and we only have a day to do it. This is going to be a weird season and an odd season.
“But when you have players who want to take advantage of every moment the way this group does, I think we’re going to be able to get a lot accomplished.”