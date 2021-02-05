BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Monroe City senior forward Riley Quinn scored 21 points to lead the Panthers girls basketball team to a 57-34 victory over Bowling Green on Friday night.
Quinn opened the first quarter with nine points and added four more in the second quarter as Monroe City (19-0) took a 34-8 lead into halftime.
Haley Hagan and Hallie Dyer both finished with 13 points to follow Quinn.
SHELBINA, Mo.
Early lead pushes Panthers past Cardinals
The Palmyra boys basketball team won its second Clarence Cannon Conference clash of the week with a 70-47 victory over South Shelby.
Panthers freshman forward Bear Bock and senior guard Aaron Stamper tied for the team lead in scoring with 17 points.
Cardinals senior guard Cole Mitchell paced his team in scoring with 22 points.
KIRKSVILLE, Mo.
Hannibal falls to Kirksville
The Hannibal boys basketball team lost to Kirksville 65-55 at Kirksville High School Friday night.
Hannibal senior guard Tristen Terrill scored a game-high 14 points, with junior guard Aaris Stolte adding 13 points.
SHELBINA, Mo.
Dovin, Gaines lead South Shelby over Palmyra
South Shelby’s Emma Dovin and Kaylee Gaines combined for 45 points as the Ladybirds knocked off the Palmyra girls basketball team 74-51 in Clarence Cannon Conference play on Friday night.
South Shelby took a 17-5 lead after a quarter of play and a 41-20 lead at halftime. Gaines caught fire with four 3-pointers in the first half and 16 points total, on her way to 21 points on the night. Dovin had a game-high 24, with five makes from behind the 3-point line and 15 points in the second half.
One bright spot for the Lady Panthers was the play of senior forward Rylie McKinney, who scored 23 points. Freshman forward Candra King added 11 points for Palmyra.
KAHOKA, Mo.
Indians snap losing skid
The Clark County boys basketball team ended a three-game losing streak Friday night with a 60-39 victory over Brookfield in Clarence Cannon Conference play.
It was just the second victory for the Indians in the last 12 games. Layne Sommers led Clark County with 17 points, including 10 in the first quarter, while Sam Wheeler finished with 12 points.
KAHOKA, Mo.
Clark County leashes Bulldogs
The Clark County girls basketball team defeated Brookfield 61-38 in Clarence Cannon Conference play on Friday night.
Brooklyn Howe finished with 18 points to lead the Indians, while Alexis Ellison added 12 points.
CENTER, Mo.
Tigers drop one to Indians
The Mark Twain boys basketball team fell to Van-Far 61-49 at home on Friday night.
Mark Twain kept it close most of the game and narrowed the Indians’ lead to just four points going into the fourth quarter, but Van-Far outscored the Tigers by a 19-7 margin in the fourth quarter.
Tigers sophomore Josh Brothers led the way for Mark Twain with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Van-Far senior LaTrell Wright led his team with 21 points and 12 rebounds.