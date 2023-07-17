HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Veterans Field was the site for another great showcasing of some of the very best high school baseball players in Illinois and Missouri.
This past Saturday night saw the 9th Annual Illinois vs. Missouri High School Baseball All-Star Game as the community came out to celebrate these great athletes one last time before many move on to compete on the college level.
A special tribute to Quincy Notre Dame's Tucker Tollerton preceded the game as everyone took a moment to honor his life and what he meant to his teammates, friends and family.
48 seniors representing 22 high schools from Hannibal, Quincy and other cities across both states took center stage with Missouri coming out on top 3-1, after winning 7-4 in 2022.
Illinois's head coach Jared Hoots spoke on the enjoyment he had of being around the players and how great the experience was for all involved.
“It’s fun to be around these guys, we had a good week," said Hoots. "All of these kids just enjoy playing baseball, they're all laid back good kids who work hard, my players were here and I think it was a good experience for all of them.”
Hoots is also the head coach of Brown County's baseball team in Mt. Sterling, IL who finished the season 21-11 and 7-1 in conference play.
Nine players represented Quincy on the Illinois side, six from Quincy Notre Dame and three from Quincy high school.
QND's six were Brady Kindhart, Dalton Miller, Jack Linenfelser, Jake Schisler, Tyler Dance and Tucker Tollerton. QHS's three were Alex Logan, Blake Bunch and Joe Schroeder.
Rushville-Industry's Derrick Phillips took home MVP for the Illinois side, he'll be playing baseball for Spoon River College in Canton, Ill. next year.
“I went into that first at bat, just wanting to get a good swing on the pitch and take it somewhere far and I did which I was proud of," said Phillips. "I was kind of nervous when I first showed up thinking man all these guys are good, but I’m here for a reason to, so it was pretty amazing to end up winning MVP in this game."
In the winning dugout, Knox County's David Cameron was the head coach for Missouri along with his assistant coach Hays Klocke.
Hannibal Pirates' Alex Friday and Evan Harsell represented the host school in the game as Macon's Hayden Burns was named Missouri's MVP.
Burns who will be playing college baseball in Moberly next year, spoke on one last experience playing in a high school atmosphere before going to the next level.
“I just went into it loose, having fun with my friends, not really expecting much more than that, still wanted to play well but not put too much stress on it," said Burns. “Thinking about who was up to bat, there’s several great players on that Illinois team and you have to evaluate each kid and I think are pitching staff did a good job of that and got a well rounded team win.”
Pitching and great defensive plays was theme of the night in a rather low scoring outing but in the end a sea of red and blue jerseys crowded the diamond as players, friends and family took a moment to enjoy another great celebration of baseball in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.