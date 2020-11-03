Missouri district football preview capsules
Mexico at Hannibal
What: Class 4 District 4 semifinal
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Porter Stadium, Hannibal, Mo.
Records: Mexico – 5-4 (3-2 North Central Missouri Conference). Hannibal – 6-2 (4-1 NCMC).
Extra points: The Pirates beat the Bulldogs 34-13 at home in Week 5 as junior quarterback Courtland Watson completed 9 of 11 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. The Pirates limited the Bulldogs’ Dante Billups to 87 yards on 21 carries. Billups, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound senior, has rushed for 1,086 yards and 13 touchdowns as Mexico has churned out 2,812 yards on the ground and just 257 yards passing. Hannibal finished the regular season even in turnover ratio, committing 16 turnovers with 13 lost fumbles. Mexico finished plus-2 in turnover ratio, committing just seven turnovers. Senior running back Damien French has churned out 652 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Clark County at Palmyra
What: Class 2 District 6 semifinal
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Palmyra High School, Palmyra, Mo.
Records: Clark County – 4-4 (3-2 Clarence Cannon Conference). Palmyra – 9-0 (5-0 CCC).
Extra points: The Panthers, ranked No. 1 in Class 2 throughout the season, beat the Indians 15-14 during the regular season when junior Landyn Smith kicked a 34-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining in regulation. Palmyra struggled on the ground against Clark County, finishing with 91 yards rushing and 2.8 yards per carry. In the three games since, the Panthers averaged 266.3 yards rushing and 8.2 yards per carry. Clark County carries with it the momentum of last week’s 52-50 victory Highland and the one-two punch of Sam Wheeler and Layne Sommers. Wheeler has rushed for 884 yards and 13touchdowns and thrown for 971 yards and eight touchdowns, with Sommers collecting 634 yards receiving and eight TDs.
Bowling Green at Monroe City
What: Class 2 District 6 semifinal
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Lankford Field, Monroe City
Records: Bowling Green – 7-3 (5-0 Eastern Missouri Conference). Monroe City – 7-2 (4-2 Clarence Cannon Conference).
Extra points: The Panthers have won four straight games since back-to-back losses to state-ranked Palmyra and Centralia, averaging 38.5 points in that span. The ability to run a balanced offense and attack from all angles is crucial. Quarterback Kyle Hays has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns, while Joshua Talton has rushed for more than 700 yards. Bowling Green, which is coached by former Monroe City all-state safety Joe Chinn, will counter with an offense averaging 44.9 points over its last eight games. First-team all-conference running back Michael Starks has rushed for 994 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.
Louisiana at Mark Twain
What: Class 1 District 2 semifinal
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Mark Twain High School, Center, Mo.
Records: Louisiana – 2-7 (1-6 Eastern Missouri Conference). Mark Twain – 4-5 (3-4 EMO).
Extra points: The Bulldogs advanced after Principia was forced to forfeit last week’s district opener because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, Louisiana has been competitive, scoring of more points in three of its final four games of the regular season. The only time it didn’t was a 28-7 loss to Mark Twain. The Tigers feature the two-headed rushing attack of senior quarterback Evan Torrence and junior running back Landon Moss. Torrence has 734 yards rushing and seven TDs to go along with three kick returns for touchdowns. Moss has 866 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, while averaging 6.4 yards per carry.
Norborne at North Shelby
What: Eight-man District 2
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: North Shelby High School, Shelbyville, Mo.
Records: Norborne – 6-3. North Shelby – 7-2.
Extra points: The Raiders maintain state championship aspirations considering their two losses were to undefeated North Andrew and one-loss Stanberry in overtime. North Shelby beat Norborne 52-8 in Week 3, one of five games in which the Raiders allowed eight or fewer points. The Raiders averaged 55.8 points in the regular season. Junior running back Justin Lunsford has rushed for 1,037 yards and 20 touchdowns, while junior quarterback Cale Stoneburner has rushed for 845 yards and 16 TDs to go along with 560 yards passing and 13 touchdowns. He has thrown just one interception.