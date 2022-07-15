HANNIBAL, Mo. — It won’t be long until Harry Oden will travel down to St. Charles, Mo. to continue his baseball career at Lindenwood University.
But before the former Quincy Notre Dame standout plays for the D-I Lions, Oden will play at Hannibal’s Clemens Field in the Missouri-Illinois All-Star Baseball Game Saturday.
Oden, along with other local Illinois high school baseball stars, will compete in the eighth annual event against all-star players from across the river. This will be the game’s first rendition since 2019.
“I’m very excited,” Oden said. “It’s going to be a great experience playing with the best around the area. I think it’s a pretty fun experience playing with guys I played with all high school season and getting to know them.”
Along with Oden, Ben Kasparie will represent QND. Noah Harbin, Luke Mettemeyer, Connor Schwindeler and Grayson Cook will represent Quincy High on the Illinois team.
Other notable players playing Saturday night include Brown County’s Gabe Blakeley and Mason Henry. Other schools being represented include Pittsfield, Unity and Peyson-Seymour on the Illinois team, and Hannibal, Palmyra and Monroe City on the Missouri team.
Southeastern High and Illinois All-Stars head coach Cyle Rigg says what stands out about this year’s team is its depth and talent.
“I think we’re going to have a deep pitching staff, going to have plenty of pitching to go around,” Riggs said. “The lineup is going to be fun to put together, just piecing guys together, trying to play off their strengths.”
This won’t be Rigg’s first stint as an All-Star coach. Rigg coached in the game as an assistant in 2014 and has coached several junior high All-Star games in Jacksonville.
Leading up to the All-Star game, Rigg says the biggest challenge will be getting the players to gel together. According to Cook, the process already started after the team’s first practice on Tuesday at Quincy Notre Dame.
“Seeing everybody in the same place, you know some of them, you don’t know some of them, you introduce each other,” Cook said. “It’s kind of nice to get to be on the same team for once as opposed to being on different sides of things.”
For a lot of players on the team, this will be the last time they will play on the same ballfield as their high school teammates. This includes Oden, who will play his last game with Kasparie, a four-year teammate at QND.
“It means a lot,” Oden said. “We got to know each other pretty well and it’s going to be kind of sad playing the last game with him, but it’s going to be a fun experience.”
Cook will also play his last game with two QHS teammates as he and Connor Schwindeler will play baseball at John Wood. Harbin will also continue to play baseball at Iowa Western Community College and Mettemeyer will play golf at Danville Area Community College.
This sentimentality extends to Rigg as he coaches his last game with Southeastern players Kyle O’Neal and Ramsey Fry.
“I was really happy that they got nominated,” Rigg said. “Most everybody’s season in high school ends on a losing note and you don’t ever know when that’s the game you’re going to coach with those guys and to get the opportunity to coach them one more time is pretty special.”
The Illinois team will look to grab its first win against Missouri since 2018 after the Show-Me State took home an 11-10 win in 2019. According to Oden, the talent is already there for the Land of Lincoln to claim bragging rights Saturday.
“I think we just got to play together as a team,” Oden said. “We just got to play well together and that talent is going to take us to victory.”
First pitch at Clemens Field is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.
