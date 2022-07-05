HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Event organizers Kevin Peters and Aaron Peters have announced the rosters for the 2022 Missouri vs. Illinois All-Star Baseball Game, sponsored by Benson Financial Group of Hannibal, Mo., Shottenkirk Toyota and Refreshment Services Pepsi, both of Quincy, Ill.
The game is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. (rain date July 17 at 7:00 p.m.) at Clemens Field in Hannibal, Mo. Admission at the gate will be $10.00 and ages 5 and under free, gates open at 6 p.m.
The game will feature the top 50 seniors representing 23 high schools from Hannibal, Quincy and the surrounding areas.
Missouri roster: Cooper Kiel and Kaden Chandler, Bowling Green; Brady Hoewing, Dalton Berhorst and Robert Sutton, Canton; Aaris Stolte, Keaton Scott and Tanner Van Winkle, Hannibal; Braydon Miller and Issac McCurren, Knox County: Alex Alton and Jakeb Swallow, Macon: Cooper Stotts and Spencer Whetstone, Marion County; Chase Haner, Mark Twain; Ashton Wallace, Blake Yager, Bo Patterson and Gavin Mudd, Monroe City; Robert Uhlmeyer, North Shelby; Adam Goodwin, Alex Loman, Alex Wilson, Landyn Smith, Palmyra; Hunter Scrogin, Van-Far. Missouri head coach will be Palmyra’s Mark Loman and assistants Ian Cassidy and Matt Thomas, Palmyra.
Illinois roster: Ethan Howell, Gabe Blakeley and Mason Henry, Brown County; Keaton Dickhut, Central; Adam Harness, Andrew Harness and Colin LeMaire, Hamilton; Bradyn Robertson, Illini West; Aiden Perry, Cayden Hazelrigg and Tyler Barker, Payson-Seymour; Caden Castro and Nate Scranton, Pittsfield; Conner Schwindeler, Logan McCurley, Pleasant Hill/Western; Grayson Cook, Luke Mettemeyer, Noah Harbin, Quincy; Ben Kaspaire and Harry Oden, Quincy Notre Dame; Kyle O’Neal and Ramsey Fry, Southeastern; Jacob Walkington, Triopia; Aiden Obert and Bryson Muegge, Unity; Illinois head coach will be Southeastern’s Cyle Rigg and assistants Chris Roberts, Southeastern; Travis Ruppel, Liberty; and Zach Burling, Illini West.
