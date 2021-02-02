MACON, Mo. — Aaris Stolte’s strong start and stronger finish helped the Hannibal boys basketball team figure out a way to win its second straight game.
Stolte scored 10 points in the first quarter and eight in the fourth quarter, finishing with a career-high 27 points as the Pirates picked up a 60-52 non-conference victory over Macon on Tuesday night. The Pirates led by two after the first quarter, but used three 3-pointers in the second quarter to turn it into a 10-point advantage.
Hannibal never trailed in the second half.
Stolte hit two 3-pointers to open the game and two more in the fourth quarter. He made five overall as the Pirates made eight treys. Tristan Terrill scored 20 points for the Pirates, going 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Hannibal was 12 of 13 from the line in the fourth quarter.
PALMYRA, Mo.
Panthers lock up Indians in CCC play
The defense the Palmyra boys basketball team played over the middle two quarters Tuesday night is the kind of lockdown effort Panthers coach Ryan Wood would like to see every night.
Palmyra limited Clark County to three field goals in the second and third quarters combined, outscoring the Indians 32-7 and rolling to a 46-23 victory in Clarence Cannon Conference play.
Bear Bock and Aaron Stamper led the Panthers with 11 points apiece, while Sam Wheeler and Layne Sommers led the Indians with seven points apiece.
MONROE CITY, Mo.
Panthers roll past Cardinals
The start of Tuesday’s home game against South Shelby was not exactly what the Monroe City boys basketball team was looking for. After falling behind 4-0 after a minute of play, Monroe City head coach Brock Edris called a timeout and the Panthers regrouped.
The Panthers only allowed one more point in the first quarter after that timeout and held South Shelby to only 11 first half points, setting Monroe City up for a 71-34 victory.
Panthers junior guard Joshua Talton paced the team with 19 points four rebounds, while junior forward Jaedyn Robertson scored 13 points off the bench and junior guard Josiah Talton and senior forward Logan Buhlig each had 10 points.
KEOKUK, Iowa
Chiefs slow Cougars from start
The Keokuk boys basketball team limited Highland to three field goals and eight points in the first half and rolled to a 52-38 victory at Wright Fieldhouse. Isaiah Seay led the Chiefs with 19 points, while Alex Meyer led Highland with 12 points.
PALMYRA, Mo
Indians gain separation in third
A 12-point third quarter in which six different players scored allowed the Clark County girls basketball team to knock off Palmyra 40-33 in Clarence Cannon Conference play Tuesday night. Alexis Ellison led the Indians with 12 points, while Rylie McKinney led the Panthers with 19 points.
KEOKUK, Iowa
Cougars stumble on road
The Highland girls basketball team struggled to slow Keokuk, falling 63-49 in non-conference play Tuesday night. Ashley Bringer led the Cougars with 16 points.