HANNIBAL, Mo. -- The rosters and game date have been announced for the ninth annual Missouri vs. Illinois Baseball All-Star Game.
The All-Star Game will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at Hannibal Veterans Baseball Field. The rain date is on Sunday, July 16 at 7 p.m.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and admission is $10 and kids five and under will get in free.
On the Friday prior to the game, a practice day will be held at Veterans Baseball Field.
The 2023 All-Star Game will feature 48 seniors representing 22 high schools from Hannibal, Quincy and surrounding areas on both sides of the river.
Hannibal will have both of its seniors participating -- Alex Friday (infield/outfield/pitcher) and Evan Harsell (pitcher).
Infielder Lucien Collins will represent Canton.
Monroe City will send two players, which includes catcher Corey Weiss and third baseman Landin Friday.
Marion County will be represented by Root Cheney, who can play all over the field.
South Shelby will be represented by a trio of players who helped them capture their first-ever district title -- Jayden Baker, Lucas Magruder and Zaiden Wood.
Highland will send third baseman Aidan Lay.
Louisiana will send Jack Logan.
Knox County will send four players -- Blake Parrish, Braxton McCurren, Kellen Parrish and Rylan Roberts.
North Shelby will be represented by Casey Shockley.
Clark County catcher Carter Briscoe will be on the Missouri Team.
Macon has four players participating -- Drew Meisner, Gage Lewis, Hayden Burns and Tanner Nelson.
A trio of Centralia players will participate on Team Missouri -- Ethan Adams, Jack Romine and Mason Presely.
Team Missouri will be coached by Knox County head coach David Cameron, who also brings Knox County assistant coach Hays Klocke.
Other assistant coaches for Team Missouri includes Marion County's Hank Whetstone, North Shelby's Scott Gaines and Canton's Andy Anderson.
Quincy Notre Dame leads Team Illinois with six selections, which includes third baseman Brady Kindhart, first baseman Dalton Miller, middle infielder Jack Linenfelser, pitcher/outfielder Jake Schisler, pitcher Tyler Dance and center fielder Tucker Tollerton.
Quincy High will send three players, which includes pitcher/infielder Joe Schroeder, shortstop Blake Bunch and outfielder/pitcher Alex Logan.
Liberty will be represented by Brennan Luckhaupt.
Camp Point Central will send Carter Eyler.
Illini West will be represented by Drake Mudd.
Brown County will send a trio of players -- shortstop Colby Wort, first baseman Gavin Montgomery and center fielder Sam Carr.
West Hancock will also send a trio of seniors -- Alec Hymes, Bryan Gerhardt and Luke Jacquot.
Cade Rigg will represent Southeastern.
Beardstown will send the dynamic duo of Aaric Brown and Micah Wink.
Rushville-Industry will be represented by Bronson Bartlett, Derrick Phillips and Isaac Little.
Team Illinois will be coached by Brown County head coach Jared Hoots, who will bring two Hornets assistant coaches in Jeremy Garrett and Keaton Wort.
