HANNIBAL, Mo. -- A late barrage from Moberly's bats spoiled the Hannibal softball home opener on Tuesday.
Moberly held a 4-0 lead until scoring a combined 13 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat its North Central Missouri Conference foe Hannibal 17-0 in six frames.
"They were definitely able to capitalize on gap shots and being able to hit the ball well," said Hannibal head coach Madison Kinsel. "That's what won (Moberly) the game."
Hannibal starting pitcher Chloe Riley was pitching well until the final two innings when Moberly's bats came alive.
Riley went six innings with two strikeouts.
"Chloe has been doing really well," Kinsel said. "Unfortunately, Moberly is a really good hitting team and we knew that coming in. They were able to get some hits off of her early and unfortunately we weren't able to do that on our end."
Moberly starting pitcher Taylor Martin kept Hannibal off-balance, going six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. She allowed three walks and one hit.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Hannibal had a golden opportunity to break through after loading the bases with no outs.
Martin then struck out the next three hitters to end the Lady Pirates scoring threat.
"We had the bases loaded with no outs and we just couldn't get any runs in unfortunately," Kinsel said. "One thing we need to work on in the future is being able to get those runs in."
Hannibal had a couple of bright spots defensively with left fielder Kameil Crane making a shoestring catch and catcher Sydney Phillips throwing out a base runner trying to steal second.
"Sydney has been doing really well behind the plate stopping balls as well," Kinsel said. "She's definitely improved from last year and she continues to awe us."
Addison Friday got the lone hit for Hannibal and also reached base during her first plate appearance after being hit by a pitch.
Chloe Ferguson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs, a stolen base and four RBIs for Moberly.
Maddie Thompson went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs, a triple and two RBIs for Moberly. Martin went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Hannibal (1-4) will host Mexico (3-2) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
"We'll wipe the slate clean and also work on stuff we need to do in practice tomorrow that we didn't do so well today," Kinsel said. "Get ready for the game on Thursday."
