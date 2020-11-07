COLUMBIA, Mo. — Marion County junior Delaney Straus could be upset about placing third in the Class 1 girls race of the Missouri State Cross Country Championships for a third straight season on Saturday, but that’s not the way she looks at things.
“Well, I’m consistent,” Strauss said with a laugh. “If I have to move, I want to move up, but if it’s either stay there or move down, I’m happy to stay there. Hopefully next year I can move up.”
Early on in the race at Gans Creek Cross Country Course it was apparent Straus’ best option was keeping third place. Two-time defending state champion Riley Arnold from Blue Eye, who won her third straight Class 1 state title in 18 minutes, 45 seconds, easily separated from the pack by the first 1,000 meters, but Straus and Riley Bryan from Smithton were within 10 seconds.
By the midway point, Straus had fallen behind the pace from Arnold and Bryan by 45 seconds, but she was 30 seconds ahead of anyone else in the field.
“I really thought there were going to be people all around me for most of the race like there have been in the past,” Straus said. “I was kind of by myself for most of it.”
Straus glided across an empty finish line in 20:14, not the time she was looking for but the experience provided a renewed sense of her place in the Class 1 racing community.
“I have never ran under 19 (minutes) and to know that the top two girls did, it makes me feel a little bit better,” Straus said. “To know that there wasn’t much competition other than those two, who were way far ahead of me, does make me feel pretty good.”
Given everything Straus does for the Mustangs, her coach is happy with her placing, too.
“The gal plays four sports. She was a catcher on the softball team until they lost in districts and were eliminated,” Marion County coach Dale Gosney said. “If she were to just focus on one sport, who knows how good she could possibly be?”
The Mustangs showed consistency as a team, too. Marion County finished eighth in the team standings with 209 points, just one point behind Smithton in seventh. Last season, the Mustangs finished seventh, and two years ago, they took eighth.
While the result was similar, it took a genuine effort from the girls to replicate it.
“We were looking at our numbers going into districts and we weren’t picked to even come to state,” Straus said. “So we all just decided, ‘OK, we are going to buckle down. We’re going to do it.’ Everybody just started putting in the work and it really showed.
“We actually lost to Salisbury at districts by a reasonably large amount, but today we got eighth and they got 11th. That made us feel really good, like we had some improvement coming into the meet.”
Junior Olivia Wood finished in 67th in 24:21, sophomore Tristen Holt took 78th in 24:46, junior Riley Donath was 108th in 25:39 and junior Madison Steward rounded out the scoring in 148th in 28:35.
In the boys race, Marion County freshman Andrew Gerding made his state debut finishing in 154th by running a 22:07. Senior Landen Holt wrapped up his career in 173rd with a 25:17.
The group of Wood, Donath, Steward, Straus and Halle Keilholz have qualified as a team for the state meet in each of their three seasons with the Mustangs.
Now they are focused on making that 4-for-4.
“It would be awesome to do this one more year,” Straus said. “The feeling that you have going into state, like, ‘This is my last meet, I’m going to give it my all.’ I kind of think we are going to have that all season next year. This is my last season, I’m going to give it my all.
“I am really kind of anxious to see if we can maybe win districts next year or move up in our state placement.”