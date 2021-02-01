PERU, Neb. — With under 30 seconds to go, the Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team forced a missed shot by Peru State and and took the ball over with the game tied at 65. Wildcats coach Aaron Hill had a timeout left in his pocket but chose not to use it, with his team riding a 7-2 run in the final three minutes of the second half so far.
“It kind of depends on our philosophy, but we trust our guys,” Hill said. “We’ve got two quick guards out there who can get downhill, especially when the defense isn’t set, so I just decided to let them play.”
That trust paid off. Robert Fry II pushed the ball up court and passed off to Jim King, who eventually found Javon Modester cutting to the rim for a layup that gave C-SC a 67-65 lead with four seconds left. The Wildcats held to pick up the road victory Heart of America Athletic Conference victory and end a three-game losing streak.
“Rob made a hard cut and it wasn’t there, but then Javon made a nice cut backdoor at the rim when his defender turned his head and had a nice finish over some length. It was an exciting finish, I thought our guys really executed great. Especially on those three possessions.”
The Wildcats (5-7, 4-7 Heart) held a 31-23 lead at halftime despite shooting just 35 percent from the field and 20 percent from the 3-point line. That shooting got worse in the second half, with C-SC connecting on just 1 of 7 shots from deep. The fact that their shot wasn’t falling made the late rally all the more impressive.
“We didn’t make many shots tonight, and that makes things hard. Credit to our guys, they were gritty,” Hill said. “Down five with 2 minutes to go and finding a way to win on the road, that’s all about toughness and togetherness and just being confident and level-headed and not forcing anything late. Real proud of them that they were able to close that.”
C-SC had a better closing punch than the Bobcats (9-8, 5-7 Heart) in both halves. Modester’s field goal capped off a 9-2 run in the final three minutes of the second half, and a 10-0 run at the end of the first half turned a two-point deficit into a nine-point lead.
Even though his team lost three straight heading into the matchup, Hill said it was lessons learned from those losses that led to Monday’s triumph.
“We’ve learned a lot, we’ve made steps, we just haven’t put together complete games,” Hill said. “Tonight was closer to that, especially when you look at closing both halves the way that we did.”
Fry II led the Wildcats with 20 points and four assists and he converted 8-of-8 free throws. Michael Johnson followed with 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks and King had nine points and six rebounds. Tyrece Griggs led Peru State with 24 points and Skyler Wilson followed with 16.