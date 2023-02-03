QUINCY — Friday night witnessed a confrontation of pure skill, passion and determination — rooted especially in redemption.
Quincy High School boys basketball received the opportunity to steal the Western Big 6 conference crown from Moline, who handed them their first loss of the season and most importantly their only conference loss.
Unfortunately the crown will remain in Moline, after the QHS fell short 57-46.
“It sucks to lose but we’ve got to grow,” said Devils junior Tyler Sprick. “We’re a young team, but that's not the excuse anymore. We get down and get in our heads when we need to fight back.”
The Blue Devils proved they have what it takes to keep up with Moline after finishing the first half down 32-30.
“We have to grow as a team on both sides of the ball,” said QHS head coach Andy Douglas. “We got to be one as a defense to stop teams that are this good and then offensively we have to be better and play off of each other.”
Devils guard Bradley Wires said the team was playing a one-man game, rather than playing as a team.
“Tyler Sprick knocks down a big three-pointer in the corner and instead of getting the ball moving we get stuck," Wires said. "I didnt think offensively we played the cleanest game.”
Devils sophomore Bradley Longcor III led the team in scoring with 11 points, followed by Sprick with eight.
However hope is not lost for the Blue Devils. As the regular season wraps up, there is yet another opportunity to challenge the Maroons in sectionals.
“We are really focused on the future,” said Devils junior Camden Brown. “If we play good and they play good in the postseason then we’ll see them back at their place. Our plan is to see them again.”
Moline has two University of Iowa commits -- Owen Freeman who scored 16 points and Brock Harding who scored 12.
“You’re not going to stop Owen and Brock,” said head coach Andy Douglas. “You’re gonna hope to contain those guys but we have to do a better job offensively.”
With Freeman standing at 6’11”, it was crucial for QHS to shut down movement in the paint.
“Sectionals is the motivation,” said Douglas. “We’ve played them twice and we didn't play great games either time. We still have time left to grow and learn from it.
The Blue Devils record is 20-4 overall and 9-2 in the conference.
QHS will play The Rockies on Tuesday at Rock Island, which will be yet another conference dual.
