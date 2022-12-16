MOLINE, Ill. -- The Quincy boys basketball team fell to Moline 56-44 in a road Western Big 6 game at Wharton Field House on Friday night.
Quincy took a 23-21 lead at halftime, but Moline would outscore by a 14-point margin in the second half to seal the game and first place within the conference.
Quincy (8-1) will host Quincy Notre Dame (4-3) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
QND girls win John Wood Shootout opener
Quincy Notre Dame defeated Mascoutah 58-42 to open up play in the John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout on Friday.
QND senior Abbey Schreacke scored a team-high 20 points, while also leading the team with six boards.
Lady Raiders senior Blair Eftink added 16 points, while sophomore Sage Stratton racked up 10 points and five assists.
Mascoutah's Sophia Loden scored 25 points and pulled down 12 boards.
QND (14-1) will play Moberly (5-1) in its next game at noon on Saturday at John Wood Community College.
QND boys fall to Camp Point Central
Quincy Notre Dame fell to Camp Point Central in a West Central Conference boys basketball home game on Friday.
Raiders junior Aidan Klauser scored a team-high 11 points.
QND (4-3) will play a road game against cross-town rival Quincy (8-1) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Pittsfield falls to North Greene in OT
Pittsfield found itself on the wrong end of an overtime game, falling North Greene 50-49 in a road non-conference boys basketball game on Friday.
The game was tied at 45-45 when regulation ended.
Saukees senior guard Nolan Daniel scored a team-high 16 points, while Adam Musgrave and Brennan Tomhave each scored 11 points.
Pittsfield is now has a 5-4 record.
Marion County splits with Scotland County
Marion County had mixed results in a road basketball doubleheader against Scotland County on Friday.
The Marion County boys team held on to defeat Scotland County 46-42. Wyatt Goldinger scored a team-high 20 points and Joey Lagemann added 13 points.
The Lady Mustangs were shorthanded and fell to Scotland County 44-19.
Marion County's boys team snapped a three-game losing streak and is now 3-5. The girls team is now 2-6.
The Mustangs will play their final game before winter break on Monday, a road doubleheader against La Plata.
Clopton sweeps Mark Twain
The trip to Clopton High School was not what Mark Twain was looking for on Friday night, with the Tigers dropping both the girls and boys basketball games against the Hawks.
The Mark Twain girls team fell to Clopton 64-24 and they now set at an 0-7 record.
The Mark Twain boys team fell to Clopton 60-55 and they are now 5-3.
Mark Twain will host Bowling Green for a doubleheader on Monday, with the girls game starting at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by the boys game.
Clark County tops Illini West
Clark County defeated Illini West 52-43 in a cross-state boys basketball game on Friday at Clark County High School.
Carter Briscoe, Drayson Daniels and Harrison Parker each scored 11 points for the Indians.
Chargers senior Nolan Deitrich scored a game-high 20 points, while junior Reece Shoup added 11 points.
Clark County (5-3) will play Keokuk in the River Rivalry Series on Saturday at the Wright Fieldhouse in Keokuk.
Illini West (6-4) will host Lutheran in its next game at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
