Tyler Sprick.jpg

File photo of Quincy’s Tyler Sprick (10) shooting a jump shot during the Blue Devils game against Lanphier on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Quincy. 

 Mathew Kirby/Herald-Whig

MOLINE, Ill. -- The Quincy boys basketball team fell to Moline 56-44 in a road Western Big 6 game at Wharton Field House on Friday night.

Quincy took a 23-21 lead at halftime, but Moline would outscore by a 14-point margin in the second half to seal the game and first place within the conference.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.