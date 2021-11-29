MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City has been one of the top Class 3A boys basketball programs in Missouri over the past five years.
The Panthers have won five straight district championships, made a state Final Four appearance during the 2019-20 season and are coming off a second-place finish in 3A last season.
Monroe City head coach Brock Edris is not looking to the past as the Panthers scramble to get ready for the season opener on Tuesday with just four practices after an extended football season.
“We’ve been pretty successful over the years, but I think it’s due to having very good players and teammates,” Edris. “Just focusing on where we are at right now. We really got to start over and still focus on the details and fundamentals because you don’t make it far in the postseason if you’re not good at those things.”
The Panthers have been finding their groove in practice, despite the limited time.
“We are fortunate that these guys have been in the system for three or four years,” Edris said. “So it’s kind of like riding a bike to an extent. Just kind of getting the ball back in their hands, doing some shooting and ball handling. As far as the system goes, they pick up on it pretty quick.”
Monroe City has all the pieces it needs to contend for a sixth straight district title and make another deep postseason run.
The Panthers return All-State senior guard Joshua Talton, who also was named Clarence Cannon Conference Player of the Year last season.
Three other All-Conference players return — senior guards Josiah Talton and Kyle Hays, as well as senior forward Jaedyn Robertson.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors and it’s there last year,” Edris said. “They buy into being great teammates and leaving a legacy for the guys who will be filling their shoes in another year. That’s what we have always asked of our seniors.”
In the past, Joshua Talton looked to his older brother, C.E. Talton, for guidance. This year, he returns with a familiar veteran group to help mold the next generation of players.
“We’ve been in the spot with the sense of urgency the last couple of years,” Talton said. “So it’s nothing really new. I’m excited to be back out on the basketball court and back out there with my guys. We’ve got a lot of good guys back.”
Monroe City only graduated one senior from last year’s team, All-Conference forward Logan Buhlig.
The Panthers will have plenty of experienced players and enter the season with 10 seniors on their roster. Deion White, Cade Chapman, Bo Patterson and Owen Lehenbauer saw significant playing time last season.
Junior Reece Buhlig saw some playing time late last season and figures to have a bigger role on this year’s team. Other players that could contribute include Landan Holland, Jaylyn Countryman and Waylon DeGrave.
“Those are all kind of new faces that people haven’t seen before,” Edris said. “I feel like they would get a lot of playing time on other teams, but we are just so blessed.”
With most of Monroe City’s players also part of the football team that made it to the Class 1 state semifinal, practices have focused on the adjustment from football to basketball.
Talton said the players have been working on getting up and down the court and making plays.
“Defense kind of comes natural for us because coach tells us if you can’t play defense, you can’t play offense,” Talton said. “So a lot of guys know you have to put all the effort into defense and that translates into offense.”
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 30 — QND
Dec. 4 — at Kirksville
Dec. 6-11 — Monroe City Tournament
Dec. 13 — at Blair Oaks
Dec. 14 — at Mark Twain
Dec. 16 — Father Tolton
Dec. 18 — at Webster Groves
Dec. 20 — at Montgomery County
Jan. 3-8 — Clopton Tournament
Jan. 11 — at Hannibal
Jan. 14 — Clark County
Jan. 15 — Harrisburg/Ramey Showcase
Jan. 17-22 — Tony Lenzini Tournament
Jan. 25 — Highland
Feb. 1 — at South Shelby
Feb. 5 — at Liberty
Feb. 8 — Palmyra
Feb. 11 — at Centralia
Feb. 15 — at Brookfield
Feb. 18 — Macon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.