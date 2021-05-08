MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City boys track and field team extended its streak of district titles to eight straight years with a victory in the Class 2 District 4 meet on Saturday at Lankford Field in Monroe City.
"This is the eighth year in a row we've won districts," Monroe City coach David Kirby said. "Obviously, last year we didn't compete. The kids have busted their butts and done a really good (job) today."
Monroe City ended the day with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay with the team of Joshua Talton, Jaylyn Countryman, Kabott Harlan and Josiah Talton finishing in a time of 3:35.06.
Palmyra was right behind Monroe City in the 4x400, with the team of Hayes Miller, Gideon Bogue, Carson Hicks and Abe Haerr placing second with a time of 3:35.89.
"Monroe is really good at the (relays)," Palmyra boys track coach Shannon Haerr said. "We are running with them and that's really where we want to be right now. Hopefully at some point we can close the gap, but we were just pleased with how they ran today."
Monroe City had two athletes qualify for sectionals in the throwing events with Joshua Talton placing fourth in the discus and Connor Pfaff placing third in the javelin. Pfaff also placed second in the pole vault to earn another sectional qualification.
Waylon DeGrave placed third in the long jump and Josiah Talton placed second in the triple jump to qualify for the sectional meet.
Logan Lucas also earned an individual victory, placing first in the 3,200.
Miller won the 400 for Palmyra and qualified for sectionals in the 100-meter dash after placing third. Haerr won both the 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run, and he qualified for a event after placing third in the high jump. Hicks placed second in the high jump and senior Weston King qualified in both the discus and shot put, finishing in second and third in those events, respectively.
"We think they will advance to state, but you just never know," Haerr said of his eight individual qualifiers. "That's why we run the races. They got to compete on that given day, no matter what the weather is. We just hope for a good showing out at sectionals."
On the girls side, a dropped baton in the 4x100 was all that stopped Palmyra from winning the Class 2 District 4 meet on Saturday.
Instead, Clark County came away with the meet championship and Palmyra finished second after the disqualification.
"We did really well," Palmyra girls track coach Nick Koetters said. "We advanced at least one kid in every field event, so that's awesome. We are going to have 15 entries and that's the best we've had in 10 years."
Palmyra will send its other three relay teams to the sectional meet after the 4x200 and 4x400 teams placed second and the 4x800 team placed fourth.
Palmyra freshman Candra King is heading to sectionals in two events after winning the discus and placing second in the shot put, and sophomore Abbey Redd won the pole vault and her teammate, Alaina Loman, placed fourth to give Palmyra two sectional qualifiers in the event. Sophomore Mallory Sublette won the triple jump as well.
"This is honestly one of the tougher districts in the state," Koetters said. "The other district we are going up against (in sectionals) has one or two schools that's kind of tougher. We finish second and third in a lot of stuff in sectionals."
Monroe City junior Carly Youngblood had a hat trick by qualifying for sectionals in three individual events. She placed third in the 100 hurdles, fourth in the 300 hurdles and second in pole vault. Senior Lexie Birt won the 300 hurdles.
Ella Hays and Emmalee Willams also earned individual qualifications, with Hays taking fourth in the 3,200 and Williams placing second in the 800.
Monroe City won both the 4x400 and 4x800 as well.
"It was kind of our mantra today that you just come out and do you, no matter what the weather was like," Monroe City girls track coach Laura Mulvaney said. "Just come out and perform to the best of your ability because everybody else is right after the same thing."