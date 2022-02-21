MONROE CITY, Mo. -- It would be an understatement to say that defense dominated the Class 3 District 6 girls district quarterfinal between No. 4 seed Mark Twain and No. 5 seed Monroe City.
The Lady Panthers surged late in the game to earn a narrow 29-25 win over the Lady Tigers.
"I thought we did a lot of good things in the first half, but there was just a lid on the basket," said Monroe City head coach Adam Rung. "Our defense kept us in the game and that kind of carried over in the second half. I thought we played with a lot of energy on defense and we had just enough shots fall."
It was the fourth meeting between the two schools this season, with Mark Twain taking two out of three before tonight's game.
"At this time of year with all of the film that goes around, there's no secrets," Rung said. "Playing them a fourth time, you know a lot about them. You just got to go out and compete."
While Mark Twain held a lead a majority of the game, they were unable to hold on as the game went into crunch time.
"The easy answer is they executed and we didn't," said Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell. "I think (Monroe City) did a really good job of making free throws. They had an awesome atmosphere here. Their fans showed out and made it hard for us to make our free throws."
Points were at a premium during the first quarter, with the two teams combining for six points as Mark Twain took a 4-2 lead.
The second quarter was the same story as the Lady Tigers took a 11-6 lead to halftime.
"I say to the girls all the time we can have hot or cold shooting nights, but we are hot defensively all the time," Boswell said. "Our core values in the culture and the program we are trying to build here is a defensive mindset. Anybody who was surprised by the halftime score, as ugly as it was, they weren't paying attention all season because that's the kind of game we want to be in."
Monroe City picked up the pace in the third quarter and would take the lead with a buzzer beater from sophomore Taylor Pfaff off the bench. The Lady Panthers would take their first lead of the game at 17-15 into the fourth quarter.
Mark Twain senior Riley Waters hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 19-19 early on in the fourth quarter.
Monroe City senior Mackenzie Moss then hit a pair of successive shots to put the Lady Panthers up 23-19.
Moss finished the game as Monroe City's scoring lead with nine points and also had two rebounds.
"Mackenzie is just a tough, hard-nosed kid," Rung said. "You know what you're going to get from her. She gives 100% every time and she's not afraid of the moment. She's willing to step up and take shots."
While Mark Twain got within one point of the lead at one point in the fourth quarter after a pair of buckets from senior Autumn Arndt, Monroe City would never relinquish the lead after that point of the game.
Arndt led the Lady Tigers with nine points and also had seven rebounds. Senior center Anna Echternacht led Mark Twain with nine rebounds.
Mark Twain finishes the season with an 8-16 record. The Lady Tigers will graduate seniors Emily Evans, Hannah Mallory, Echternacht, Arndt and Waters from the 2021-22 team.
Boswell said he was proud of all five seniors, including Mallory, who missed tonight's game due to illness.
"Anna has really stepped up as a good interior defender," Boswell said. "I think her and Emily did a great job rebounding the ball. Riley really played her heart out. Autumn Arndt did a great job for us scoring the ball and being aggressive."
Monroe City (8-17) will face No. 1 seed South Shelby (20-4) in the Class 3 District 6 semifinal at Monroe City High School on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
"We've got practice tomorrow," Rung said. "We'll go watch some film on them and figure out how they work. They are really good. Luke (O'Loughlin) does a great job and they are state ranked. It's going to be a tough challenge, but I think our kids will be up for it."
