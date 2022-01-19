PALMYRA, Mo. — Monroe City is headed to the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament championship game after defeating Palmyra 42-23 in the semifinals on Thursday.
This is the second time these two Clarence Cannon Conference rivals played in a hard-fought semifinal game, with Monroe City also defeating Palmyra 42-39 in the Monroe City Tournament in December.
It was a low-scoring first quarter with Palmyra taking a 6-4 lead over Monroe City going into the second quarter.
By halftime, Monroe City took a 17-13 lead as it picked up the pace in the second quarter.
Monroe City continued to control the game in the second half, gaining a 29-19 lead after three quarters of play and outscoring Palmyra by a 25-10 margin in the final two quarters.
Monroe City senior Joshua Talton made a big impact in the second half after being limited to four points in the first half. He scored 15 of his team-leading 19 points in the second half and was 4-for-5 from the free throw line.
Monroe City senior Deion White added six points, while senior Kyle Hays contributed five points.
Palmyra sophomore Carson Hicks was the leading scorer for his team with six points.
Highland (8-1) and Hannibal (3-6) will play in the semifinals of the opposite bracket on Thursday at 6 p.m. to determine who will play Monroe City in the championship game and Palmyra in the third place game.
Palmyra (8-8) will play in the third place game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Monroe City (12-3) will play in the tournament championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m.
