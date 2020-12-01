Turnover for teams at the high school level is a constant issue, but three teams at the top of the Clarence Cannon Conference last season have massive holes to fill.
Monroe City, a state semifinalist in Class 3 for the first time in 25 years, is tasked with replacing all-state honoree and co-CCC Player of the Year Bryce Stark, while Palmyra looks to fill fellow co-CCC Player of the Year Jayden Durst’s shoes and Clark County has to find a way to replicate Brandon Kracht’s 23.1 points per game from a season ago.
How those three conference powerhouses fill those gaps and continue pushing forward are just a few storylines to look out for in the upcoming CCC boys hoops season:
Clear frontrunners
There’s no disputing Monroe City comes in as the favorites atop the CCC this season.
“With the Talton twins, I don’t think there’s probably anybody arguing that,” Clark County coach Adam Rung said.
Entering their junior seasons, brothers Joshua and Josiah Talton are ready to take the next step in their development.
Joshua, a unanimous all-CCC first-teamer last season and a 2020 Herald-Whig First-Team All-Area selection, averaged 12.9 points per game during his sophomore campaign along with 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. His most iconic moment came in the Class 3 state quarterfinals, when Talton tipped a crossover attempt by Kansas City Central’s Jordan Fortune to end a scoring chance as the clock ticked away on a 43-41 Monroe City victory.
He’s already showing an ability to take over a game, as Joshua scored 20 points in a 61-58 overtime victory over Jefferson City to start the season on the road on Tuesday.
“He looked like the best player on the floor tonight, making tough play after tough play,” Monroe City coach Brock Edris said. “We already know he’s such a gritty defender, but now he’s scoring against guys that are 6-foot-4 or 6-5 in the lane and can jump out of the gym.
Josiah Talton was a Herald-Whig Second-Team All-Area selection last season, and the combination of the two Talton brothers and their growth is what has so many pointing at Monroe City as the CCC frontrunners.
“I think their maturity is a big portion, just growing up and understanding that now they are an upperclassmen,” Edris said. “Maybe their eyes aren’t as big of the moment, they can settle in a little more.”
Stepping into the senior leadership role nicely so far is Logan Buhlig, the third scoring threat for Monroe City. In the victory over Jefferson City on Tuesday Buhlig scored 19 points, including six of the final eight points in overtime.
As far as dealing with being the favorites, Edris said the team right now is still focused on finding out who it is on the court.
“We’ve been really blessed to have so many guys come through our basketball program that kind of paved the way for how we do things each and every year, and we don’t really get caught up into what everybody else has or what the expectations are,” Edris said. “Its just kind of how we approach our every day of work and how we practice, the way we play the game. You can dream all you want, but it really doesn’t matter until you show up and play a full 32 minutes every night.”
Rolling over success
Palmyra is getting off to a later start than coach Ryan Wood would have preferred, but he can’t be mad at the reason. Because of the Palmyra football team’s run to the Class 2 state semifinals, the basketball team has been missing some key members from practice during the first few weeks.
The football players returned to the hardwood on Monday, and that means Wood got his strong senior group of Zane Meyers, Abe Haerr, Quade Plunkett and Adam Goodwin back.
“Getting these football guys back, some senior leadership back in the gym, was awesome,” Wood said. “Its a good feeling as the coach and I know there are youngers guys who are trying to step up, but now they look at these older guys and say, ‘OK, now it’s go time.’”
This senior group had the opportunity to learn from a great role model in last year’s co-CCC Player of the Year Jayden Durst.
“Jayden was a gym rat. He didn’t play any other sports, so any time the gym was open he was there of course. That kind of rubbed off on the other kids,” Wood said. “His ability to get a rebound and put his head down and go coast to coast was pretty special. That’s something I can’t coach or teach, he just had that athletic ability and ball skill level to do that.”
It’s also something that Wood knows he won’t be able to replace right off the bat. Luckily, he might not need to.
Palmyra returns its next three leading scorers from last season in Meyers, Haerr and Aaron Stamper, and Wood is particularly excited about the growth of Meyers’ game.
“He can make some shots that probably a lot of kids around here can’t make,” Wood said. “He’s got really nice body control and has the ability to score pretty much from anywhere on the floor. I’m kind of looking for him to be the No. 1 guy, the go-to option this year, and I think he wants to be that guy.”
Meyers and his athleticism were a big reason Palmyra was in the Class 2 state semifinals in football, and Wood expects him to bring some of that magic to the basketball court.
“He’s taking his senior year seriously,” Wood said. “He got better and better as the football season went along and I think he is going to step right here in basketball and be the guy to go to.”
Spread the wealth
There’s not a player on the Clark County roster that can consistently give coach Adam Rung a 20-point effort night in and night out like Brandon Kracht last season.
There’s also not a combination of two players that can give the Indians 36 points a night like Kracht and Conner Mack did in the 2019-2020 campaign.
“We have a lot to replace, and it’s going to be probably a gradual process for us,” Rung said.
Clark County isn’t lacking in the talent department, though it did graduate eight seniors and six significant players from last season’s 18-9 team.
“We don’t have anyone that can replace Brandon and Conner’s points, but that’s going to come from a group of kids,” Rung said.
Leading that group will be a senior trio of Sam Wheeler, Gabe Hunziker and Layne Sommers.
In the Indians’ opening win of the Tri-River tournament on Monday, Wheeler scored 16 points in the 54-40 victory over Schuyler County and Hunziker put up 11.
“Sam was our sixth man last year, so he got a lot of meaningful playing time,” Rung said. “He is very versatile kid. He can play inside, he can play outside, he’s a strong kid. Anybody that watched us play football this year and saw him, he’s an extremely hard-nosed and tough-minded kid, and that will help us a lot.”
Sommers has yet to make his debut for Clark County, though he is scheduled to return to action next week. When he does take court, Rung believes Sommers has what it takes to be a top player in the CCC.
“I think he’s ready to have a coming out party,” Rung said. “He has been that kid that has just fit any type of role the last two years, making plays and doing all the little things necessary for us to be successful. I think he is ready to showcase more of his game.”
Open race
While Monroe City might be the favorites coming out, the rest of the field is muddied. Palmyra was the runner-up a season ago after going 22-5 overall, with four losses to Monroe City.
Wood is expecting after a few early bumps his guys will again be competing near the top of the conference.
“I think we are right there,” Wood said. “It might take some time for us and be a bit rough coming out of the gates here, but I think in time we will be right with those guys.”
It might be pretty crowded near the top, however. Centralia is coming off of a 21-6 campaign a year ago and is typically competitive, and there’s a handful of up-and-coming programs across the conference.
“Centralia is going to be big and long like they always are,” Rung said. “Macon was young last year. Highland with Brock Butler in his second year, they’re probably looking to make strides. South Shelby is excited about some young kids and have a new coach.”
One thing is clear, it will be a dog fight night in and night out in the CCC.
“Its going to be a physical league and you have to go out and compete, because if you don’t compete then anybody can beat anybody on a given night,” Rung said.