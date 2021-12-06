MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City fell to Highland 52-31 in the opening round of the Monroe City girls basketball tournament on Monday.
The game was closer than what the final score looked like early on. Lady Panthers senior Mackenzie Moss hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 11-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Monroe City head coach Adam Rung said the team shows glimpses of good play, but are inconsistent.
"We had a nice little run back there to get back in the game in the first quarter," Rung said. "Then we kind of reverted back into some of the bad habits we have right now."
After the first quarter, the game fell apart for Monroe City. The Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Panthers by a 26-7 margin in the second and third quarters.
Monroe City bounced back with a 13-point fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late.
"They kind of got out early in the first quarter and then we caught them at the end when Mackenzie Moss made a three at the buzzer," Rung said. "From that point forward, I thought (Highland) dictated the game with their energy and effort and they executed better than us."
The Lady Panthers had a difficult time of stopping the Highland duo of Ansley Bringer and Ali Reed. Bringer scored 19 points, while Reed scored 17 points.
Monroe City freshman Audri Youngblood scored a team-high nine points. Mari Gares had seven points, while Moss had six points.
South Shelby defeated Louisiana 65-19 in the other tournament quarterfinal Monday.
Monroe City (0-4) will play Louisiana (0-3) in the consolation bracket semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
"We just got to worry about ourselves and get better," Rung said. "That's the biggest thing right now is to keep practicing and practice hard. Learn from the mistakes that we made and improve upon those and improve upon some of the stuff that we've been doing well."
