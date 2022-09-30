MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Mayor's Cup will be staying with Monroe City for another year.
Monroe City defeated Palmyra 50-0, earning their second straight win over their Clarence Cannon Conference rival.
"It feels very special," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "That means these kids worked really hard this week and they've been focused. That was one of our goals this year to keep the Mayor's Cup."
After several close calls, Monroe City finally got its first defensive shutout of the season.
"The defense has been playing really well all year, but they've just came up a little short," Kirby said. "I thought the kids were flying around. They were playing extremely physical. They were reading their queues and we were getting a lot of people to the ball. That's a recipe for success on defense."
Monroe City wasted no time, scoring 12 second into the game with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Reece Buhlig to Jaylyn Countryman. Palmyra's Ryan McKeown intercepted the two-point try, but Monroe City took an early 6-0 lead.
Palmyra's first drive was stifled by Monroe City, with Dawson Carr and Gabe Creel combining for a sack of Marty Smyser III.
Palmyra linebacker Ashton Hankins recovered a fumble from Buhlig to give Palmyra the ball right back.
"Those are great things," said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. "You've got to take advantage of them. Our kids were battling and our kids are tough. They are not giving up."
However, Palmyra was unable to capitalize with Smyser getting picked off in the end zone by Tuckur Bottoms.
Monroe City then marched down the field, with Waylon DeGrave punching in a one-yard touchdown score. After a two-point conversion by Ceaton Pennewell, Monroe City took a 14-0 lead.
Pennewell scored his first touchdown early in the second quarter, increasing Monroe City's lead to 20-0.
Later in the second quarter, Pennewell ran in a four-yard touchdown and got the two-point conversion to give Monroe City a 28-0 lead.
Buhlig threw a 30-yard pass to DeGrave late in the second quarter, which would set up a four-yard touchdown run by DeGrave. After a two-point run by Cameron Jones, Monroe City took a 36-0 lead to halftime.
Palmyra tried to get a drive going at the beginning of the third quarter, but were stifled by penalties and a sack of Smyser by Creel.
"We were hoping to put a drive together in our first drive of the second half," Miles said. "Didn't quite get it done and that happens."
DeGrave came through with his third touchdown of the night, a 34-yarder, to increase Monroe City's lead to 44-0.
"Waylon is a playmaker," Kirby said. "That's one thing we've been talking about. I've been challenging him to do some things offensively and he's jumping to get in the mix."
Jag Hays recovered a fumble in Palmyra's next possession, which would set up a 12-yard touchdown run by Jayden Holland.
Ryan Moss intercepted a pass from Palmyra backup quarterback Ryan McKinney late in the game to seal the shutout for Monroe City.
Monroe City (6-0) will play at Brookfield (2-3) in its next game on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
"It's a tough place to play," Kirby said. "So we are really going to have to be focused. Our big thing is that we want to make sure that we are going to be healthy. We want to make sure we are going to be focused on our offensive and defensive game plan and play physical as soon as we get off the bus."
Palmyra (0-6) will host Clark County (3-2) in its next game on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
"They just got to show up next week and get back to work," Miles said. "Just continue to get better no matter what."
