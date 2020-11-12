There are few secrets between the Monroe City and Palmyra football teams. That makes Friday’s Class 2 District 6 championship all the more intriguing.
Monroe City knows it has an uphill battle ahead of itself, considering Palmyra won the first matchup 30-20 in Week 5.
“They have a very excellent defensive unit. Heck, they have a very excellent ball club,” Monroe City coach David Kirby said. “We are going to have to do some things, make sure we are keeping our pad level low, get off the ball fast, have great first steps and try to compete whistle to whistle. If we can do that, I think we are a solid football club and I think we can compete with anybody in the state.”
The two squads faced off twice last year as well, with Monroe City winning the regular season matchup but Palmyra getting revenge in the district semifinals. Though his team comes in as the top seed in the district and undefeated at 10-0, Palmyra coach Kevin Miles stressed they can’t sell their rivals short.
“Any time you get a Monroe-Palmyra game, you know it’s going to be a blood bath,” Miles said. “You know it’s going to be two teams who are super physical. Monroe is well coached and they have great kids that play hard with a lot of tradition. We get to host the game, but in the grand scheme, I’m not sure that’s too much of an advantage.”
Where Palmyra will have an advantage is size. Monroe City is typically the smaller team on the field, but that hasn’t stopped it from piling up an 8-2 record, including five straight wins since the loss to Palmyra.
“Our speed is something else. I don’t know if anyone else can match it,” Monroe City senior wide receiver Logan Buhlig said. “They’re big, but we’re a lot faster.”
That goes for the line of scrimmage, too. Palmyra’s average lineman comes in around 6-foot, 220 pounds, while Monroe City’s front is happy if any of them tip 200 on the scale.
“Our line isn’t that big, but we are faster than most lines that we play,” Monroe City lineman Connor Pfaff said. “We just use our speed to go out and hit people really hard.”
The biggest hindrance will be Weston King, Palmyra’s 6-2, 255-pound behemoth who destroys opposing players on both offense and defense. Some teams elect to run away from King, but Monroe City doesn’t back down from a fight.
“We’re not going to shy away from that,” Pfaff said. “We’re going to run at him, try a couple of different things and see how we are going to be able to move the best.”
King expects Monroe City to come out ready to play, and he thinks his team will have to match that energy much like it did in its 35-8 handling of Clark County in the district semifinals.
“We are definitely going to have to come out on fire like we did last week and just play our game,” King said. “When we play our game, we are hard to beat. We have to keep our emotions steady, positive and upbeat, and I feel like if we do that and play our game we will like the outcome.”
The emotional and mental part of the game might be the most important for Palmyra, particularly in a game against such an familiar opponent. Miles believes the key will be to stay in the moment, not get too high or low.
“No one play is going to define the game. You have to take it for what it is,” Miles said. “Whether it’s them getting a pick-6 for a touchdown or breaking a big play for a touchdown or us breaking a big play for a touchdown or a pick-6 for us, I think either way you go, no one play is going to define the game.”
It’s been five years since Palmyra won its last district title, the last of three state district crowns from 2013-2015. Monroe City hasn’t been a district champion since it won the Class 1 state championship in 2017.
One of those streaks ends on Friday.
“I definitely want to bring that back since our school hasn’t felt that in a while,” Palmyra quarterback Brody Lehenbauer said.
And Monroe City is primed to spoil that celebration.
“They’ve got the new field, they’re 10-0 or whatever they are,” Buhlig said. “They haven’t lost, so that’s big motivation for us to get one in the loss column for them.”