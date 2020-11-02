BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — When Joe Chinn discusses the Monroe City mentality and mystique this week, the Bowling Green football players need to give him their undivided attention.
Chinn is more than well-versed in titletown’s history.
He’s a significant part of it.
The Bobcats’ first-year coach graduated from Monroe City in 2010 after twice being named a Class 2 all-state defensive back and the Clarence Cannon Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. He helped the Panthers win eight games and reach the Class 2 sectionals as a junior with his physical, attacking style as a safety.
It’s the same mentality he’s instilled at Bowling Green.
“We take pride in our physicality,” Chinn said. “That’s how it’s always been at Monroe City. That’s how it was when I was there and before me and after me. That’s a big thing at Monroe City, and they take pride in that.
“Our kids here at Bowling Green have really started to buy into it, buying into being physical and playing every play like that.”
Chinn’s hometown will see how influential he has been at creating that culture this week as the third-seeded Bobcats face the second-seeded Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday at Monroe City’s Lankford Field in the Class 2 District 4 semifinals.
Coming off a 53-14 victory over Clopton/Elsberry in last week’s district opener, the Bobcats have won seven of their last eight games with the only loss coming against Centralia, ranked fifth in Class 3 and also a district semifinalist.
“Once you get into districts and the playoffs, anything can happen and any team can win on any given Friday,” Chinn said. “We have to keep getting better every single day, every single practice, every single rep while we’re out there. You never know when it’s going to end.”
The Bobcats are looking for the perfect ending.
They finished 6-0 in Eastern Missouri Conference play, winning their first league title since 2011. They’ve scored 50 or more points in each of their last three games and five times overall, taking away most chances for heartbreaking losses.
Last year, during a 4-6 season, the Bobcats lost five games by eight or fewer points.
“We were close a lot,” said Chinn, who was the defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach last January. “We were right there on the verge and I kind of knew that. The kids knew it, too. So we’ve focused on doing the little things right that we weren’t doing last year. Little fundamentals, little techniques.
“You have to give credit to our offensive line. They’ve really come on. They’re blocking their butts off, and we’re doing a really good job running the ball. That’s helped us be as successful as we are.”
That’s the influence of growing up in a successful program.
“We want to be a physical team and disciplined, kind of like how it was at Monroe City,” Chinn said. “That definitely plays a role in it.”
It doesn’t hurt to have a Hall of Fame coach on the staff either.
Former Hannibal coach Mark St. Clair, who retired in 2018, joined Chinn’s staff during the offseason and has been a welcome asset working with the defense. His influence spreads far beyond one side of the ball.
“His experience is invaluable, and the kids see it, too,” Chinn said. “When we’re in a tight situation, he’s a great guy to have in the huddle with us. Even on Sunday nights when we’re meeting to discuss the next week’s opponent, he’s been there. He’s done it. He’s coached a lot of games. His experience and what he knows is so good to have on this staff.”
What Chinn, St. Clair and the rest of the coaching staff have witnessed is a group of players developing a full-scale belief winning is possible.
That started with the 6 a.m. workouts four days per week during the summer.
“They never stopped believing in what we were doing and our process,” Chinn said. “They bought into what we were doing and what we were trying to be a part of. They’ve seen how good we can be at times.
“Three non-conference games against really good opponents have really prepared them for district-type games. Being in those games and playing those teams tough has really given them a lot of confidence.”
That’s the mentality which leads to the mystique Chinn hopes to create at Bowling Green.