CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — The Monroe City boys basketball team did something no other team has in the 25-year history of the Clopton boys basketball tournament on Tuesday night.
The Panthers dominated from the start and cruised to an 82-8 victory over Silex in their opener, the fewest points ever allowed in a Clopton tournament game surpassing the previous record of 13.
Monroe City senior forward Logan Buhlig credited the extra practice his team got over the Christmas break and the extra focus that came with it.
“When we come to practice, we don’t worry about the big things,” Buhlig said. “We worry about the little specifications of basketball, and that really comes out to show in the game.”
Monroe City (7-1) will face Louisiana (4-2) in the Clopton Tournament semifinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs defeated Wright City 69-39 in their tournament opener on Tuesday.
Junior guard Kyle Hays set the tone with a 3-pointer for the first score. Buhlig followed shortly, hitting two of his team-high four makes from 3-point land in the first quarter.
The Panthers hit 11 threes as a team with five players drilling at least one shot from downtown.
“I think our guys just did a tremendous job of sharing the basketball,” Edris said. “We were really looking for the open shot, whether if it was man or zone. I thought our guys made the extra pass to get the better shot.”
Monroe City went on a 13-0 run to open the game before Silex head coach Aaron Henke called a timeout.
Silex sophomore Josh Price then scored the Owls’ first bucket and nailed the foul shot. Those three points would be the only points of the first half for Silex, with Monroe City taking a 52-3 lead into halftime.
“With no fans, it really helps to get on a run like that,” Buhlig said. “It helps us get into a rhythm. It’s hard to get into a rhythm with no fans in the crowd, but it really helps.”
Monroe City had three starters reach double-digit points. Sophomore guard Joshua Talton led the team with 17 points and five rebounds. Buhlig and Hays both scored 14 points.
The Panthers also had some contributions from the bench with junior guard Caden Chapman scoring 11 points and junior forward Deion White adding 10 points.
“A lot of what Deion gets off the rim is off someone facilitating or drawing the defense,” Edris said. “Caden’s energy level was good and in transition he was able to score.”
Monroe City defeated Louisiana 66-31 in the semifinals of the Monroe City Tournament in December, but Edris believes a good day of practice before Thursday is still necessary for success.
“Any day in practice, you focus mostly on yourself and a little on your opponent,” Edris said. “What you do every day in practice should correlate to whatever you will see in the game.”