CENTER, Mo. -- Monroe City grinded out a 32-16 win over Mark Twain as both teams battled the heat to kick off the 2023 season.
The Panthers dominated the first half, but the Tigers picked up the pace in the second half and kept it competitive.
"First week, we are starting a whole lot of new starters," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "Very happy they got a win tonight. They've worked really hard for that."
Mark Twain was held scoreless during the first half and limited to 12 just plays before finding their groove in the third quarter.
"These guys fight," Mark Twain head coach Mark Epperson said. "They actually won the second half. That was the high point of us talking to them after the game. They are fighters and they work hard and they are not giving up, so that's a win for us. If we keep doing that, we are going to win some games."
Monroe City drove down the field on its first possession with Quincy Mayfield punching in a one-yard touchdown run to take an early 6-0 lead.
Mayfield was one of several running backs to shine with Mark Twain keyed on senior Waylon DeGrave.
"I know what Waylon can do in the backfield," Kirby said. "The thing is Mark Twain had a game plan to try to stop him. They were putting two people on him and sometimes had four people on him, which opened up a lot of space for the other people. Waylon is a true team player."
Panthers defensive end Gabe Creel came away with a 17-yard sack of Mark Twain quarterback Aiden Waters to disrupt the Tigers first possession, the first of several big plays by Creel.
Mark Twain returned the favor and stuffed a fourth and goal later in the first quarter.
Mayfield broke free for a 39-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 12-0 lead.
"(Mayfield) is a pretty special player," Kirby said. "That's the thing we talk about, we got a lot of special players. The last time Waylon was on the football field it was not a fun experience. the kid worked his way back and having kids like Quincy is special. Jayden Holland and Dylan Ross, who had a phenomenal run in the fourth quarter. They are working well together."
Waylon DeGrave picked off a pass from Tigers quarterback Nolan Epperson, which would set up a one-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run by Abram Smyser a few plays later to give the Panthers a 20-0 lead.
Panthers quarterback Trey Smyser came up with several big plays in a Monroe City drive right before halftime, starting with a 44-yard run. Smyser then threw a eight-yard pass to DeGrave to put Monroe City right at the goal line and proceeded to run in a one-yard run on a keeper.
Monroe City entered halftime with a 26-0 lead, but the Tigers would receive the ball to start the second half.
"Defensively, we were on the field and we were struggling (in the first half)," Epperson said. "We were blocking with some different people. Defensively, we were in a little better shape and got some stops (in the second half)."
Just a couple plays into Mark Twain's opening possession of the second half, Jack Dotson scampered for a 54-yard touchdown run. After a two-point conversion run by Waters, the Tigers narrowed Monroe City's lead to 26-8.
"Jack Dotson does a really good job of running that zone run that we do," Epperson said. "He sticks his foot in the dirt and gets upfield really quick. He sees the field well and it sparks us."
In Monroe City's next possession, Dylan Ross broke through for a 59-yard run, which would later set up a touchdown pass by Smyser to give the Panthers a 32-8 lead.
Mark Twain linebacker Danny Powell came away with a fumble recovery near the end of the third quarter.
Tigers running back Eli Tobin ran in a four-yard touchdown in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. After a two-point conversion, Mark Twain cut the Panthers lead to 32-16.
"In the second half, they came out and made some adjustments and we didn't play fundamentally sound," Kirby said.
Monroe City freshman Wyatt DeGrave intercepted a pass from Epperson in the final minute to seal the game, giving both DeGrave brothers a pick.
"The guys were like, 'Waylon, Wyatt's interception was nicer than yours,'" Kirby said. "That's kind of a special moment for those two. They are a super strong family. For both of those guys to get something like that on the same night is pretty special."
Up next for Mark Twain (0-1) is a road game against Winfield on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
"We go down to Winfield and we play there next week," Epperson said. "I haven't watched film on them yet, but we will prepare. These guys are ready to go. Coming off the field tonight, they are ready to go."
Up next for Monroe City (1-0) is the home opener against Montgomery County on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
"Coach (John) Klekamp played a real tough game against us last year," Kirby said. "We learned a lot about ourselves. We got to continue to improve. We are going to get home and get the film started and broken down. See what we can do to hopefully improve from Week 1 to Week 2."
